Ulta stock (NASDAQ: ULTA ) is down more than 1% after the bell on Thursday as the company reported its latest quarterly earnings results late in the day, which came in ahead of expectations but its guidance for the current holiday quarter is below the mark.

The beauty products provider and salon chain said that for its fiscal third quarter of 2018, it brought in earnings of $131.2 million, or $2.18 per share, which is stronger than the $1.70 per share it brought in during the year-ago quarter. Analysts were calling for the company to amass earnings of $2.16 per share, according to a survey conducted by FactSet.

On the revenue front, Ulta said it brought in sales of $1.56 billion, also ahead of the $1.34 billion that it raked in during the year-ago quarter. The figure was in line with the revenue guidance of $1.56 billion, according to FactSet.

The company expects that it will bring in earnings of $3.50 to $3.55 per share for its fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, which is below the $3.62 per share that analysts are calling for. Ulta also guides for revenue of $2.09 billion to $2.1 billion, below estimates of $2.12 billion.

