Waymo One: 11 Things to Know About the First Self-Driving Taxi Service in U.S.

The service is launching in Phoenix, Ariz.

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Waymo One, the first self-driving taxi service in the U.S., is now accepting riders.

Source: Waymo

Here are a few things to know about the new Waymo One taxi service.

  • Starting off, it is important to note that Waymo One is a progression of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) self-driving car program from Google.
  • In its current form, Waymo One is only available in select metro areas of Phoenix, Ariz., but there are plans to expand it beyond this location.
  • The service allows riders to take trips to various locations without having to worry about driving themselves.
  • Those that do chose to use the self-driving taxi service can request rides via a mobile app.
  • This app will tell them when the car should arrive and will also tell them how much the trip will cost.
  • It also provides them with an estimated time that they will make it to their destination.
  • During the initial stages of Waymo One, there will be drivers in the cars to supervise the trips.
  • The current Waymo One service is also only available to members of the Early Riders service for now.
  • However, there are plans to start accepting more passengers once more cars are ready for the taxi service.
  • The company will also still continue its Early Riders program as a way to test future features and changes.
  • This includes recent tests in the program which has already seen passengers making trips without a driver supervisor for the self-driving car.

You can follow this link to learn more about Waymo One.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

