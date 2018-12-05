Waymo One: 11 Things to Know About the First Self-Driving Taxi Service in U.S.

Waymo One, the first self-driving taxi service in the U.S., is now accepting riders.

Here are a few things to know about the new Waymo One taxi service.

Starting off, it is important to note that Waymo One is a progression of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG GOOGL

(NASDAQ: In its current form, Waymo One is only available in select metro areas of Phoenix, Ariz., but there are plans to expand it beyond this location.

The service allows riders to take trips to various locations without having to worry about driving themselves.

Those that do chose to use the self-driving taxi service can request rides via a mobile app.

This app will tell them when the car should arrive and will also tell them how much the trip will cost.

It also provides them with an estimated time that they will make it to their destination.

During the initial stages of Waymo One, there will be drivers in the cars to supervise the trips.

The current Waymo One service is also only available to members of the Early Riders service for now.

However, there are plans to start accepting more passengers once more cars are ready for the taxi service.

The company will also still continue its Early Riders program as a way to test future features and changes.

This includes recent tests in the program which has already seen passengers making trips without a driver supervisor for the self-driving car.

You can follow this link to learn more about Waymo One.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.