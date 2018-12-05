Waymo One: 11 Things to Know About the First Self-Driving Taxi Service in U.S.

Waymo One, the first self-driving taxi service in the U.S., is now accepting riders.
Here are a few things to know about the new Waymo One taxi service.
- Starting off, it is important to note that Waymo One is a progression of Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) self-driving car program from Google.
- In its current form, Waymo One is only available in select metro areas of Phoenix, Ariz., but there are plans to expand it beyond this location.
- The service allows riders to take trips to various locations without having to worry about driving themselves.
- Those that do chose to use the self-driving taxi service can request rides via a mobile app.
- This app will tell them when the car should arrive and will also tell them how much the trip will cost.
- It also provides them with an estimated time that they will make it to their destination.
- During the initial stages of Waymo One, there will be drivers in the cars to supervise the trips.
- The current Waymo One service is also only available to members of the Early Riders service for now.
- However, there are plans to start accepting more passengers once more cars are ready for the taxi service.
- The company will also still continue its Early Riders program as a way to test future features and changes.
- This includes recent tests in the program which has already seen passengers making trips without a driver supervisor for the self-driving car.
