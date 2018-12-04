A Wells Fargo computer glitch (NYSE: WFC ) has led to hundreds of mistaken foreclosures, which means that more than 500 of the bank’s customers lost their homes.

The financial institution said that a computer glitch is in part to blame for an error that reportedly led to 545 customers losing their homes. The organization filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, noting that it had incorrectly denied 870 loan modification requests.

The Wells Fargo gaffe led to about 60% of those homeowners finding out that their homes went into foreclosure. The bank said that it was a “calculation error” on loan modifications that had an adverse effect on 870 customers over a period of eight years.

This includes customers who were either denied loan modifications or “were not offered a modification in cases where they would have otherwise qualified.” A total of at least 545 customers eventually lost their homes to foreclosure, which suggests that Wells Fargo may have a quality control issue.

In some cases, those who lost their homes received a check from the company to go along with a letter. However, in the case of consumers such as Jesus Aguilar who received a check for $25,000, that amount did not even come close to begin covering his total losses.

WFC stock is down close to 4.2% on Tuesday afternoon following the news.