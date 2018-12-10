Holiday Shopping Days 2018: What Is Green Monday?

Green Monday is here, but what exactly is it?

For those that don’t know, Green Monday is another holiday shopping event that takes place leading up to Christmas. Specifically, it is a holiday shopping event that gives customers a chance to grab some special deals online.

The idea behind Green Monday may seem a little strange to some. After all, we already have an online holiday shopping event leading up to Christmas: Cyber Monday. However, Cyber Monday and Black Friday have started to morph together into one long weekend of deals and discounts. Green Monday still stands on its own with no other holiday shopping event taking place around it.

With all that in mind, it is important to note that Green Monday still isn’t as popular as Cyber Monday. Think of it as the latter’s little brother. It’s good at what it does, getting customers good deals, but it still sits in its older brother’s shadow.

That’s true not just for recognition of the holiday, but also in terms of how much money is spent during it. Data from 2014 shows that Green Monday sales were $1.6 billion. For comparison, Cyber Monday sales from that same year were $2.68 billion.

Readers that want to better keep track of Green Monday to check out the deals every year just need to remember that it is typically the second Monday in December. This will have it taking place on Dec. 9 next year.

