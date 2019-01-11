Costco 27 Pound Mac and Cheese Bucket Sells Out

Customers looking to get their hands on the Costco 27 pound Mac and Cheese bucket are currently out of luck.

Costco’s (NASDAQ: COST ) website lists the massive bucket of mac and cheese as sold out. That’s a lot of mac and cheese, but there’s evidently a market for it with the product no longer being up for purchase due to the high demand.

The Costco 27 pound Mac and Cheese bucket is six gallons in size and contains 180 servings of mac and cheese. This includes 180 servings of elbow noodles and 180 servings of cheddar cheese sauce.

It’s worth noting that the elbow noodles and cheddar cheese sauce aren’t just sitting loose in the Costco 27 pound Mac and Cheese bucket. Instead, each of the 180 servings are stored in their own separate bulk Metalite pouches.

Customers with concerns about going through all of the Costco 27 pound Mac and Cheese bucket servings in a timely matter need not worry. The shelf life for the product is 20 years when stored in a cool, dry location. Each of the Metalite packs also contain oxygen absorbers to keep the product fresh for longer.

While customers can no longer order the Costco 27 pound Mac and Cheese bucket, it’s still interesting to note the price for the product. Customers that bought the product were paying $89.99 for all that mac and cheese. Current reviews give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

You can check out the official product page for the Costco 27 pound Mac and Cheese bucket at this link.

