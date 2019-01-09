Holy Grail Penny: 1943 Rare Penny Found in Boy’s Lunch Money

The holy grail penny for collectors has been found and is being auctioned off.

This holy grail penny is a copper penny from 1943. That might sound normal to some, but the U.S. didn’t make pennies out of copper in 1943. Instead, they were made out of steel coated in zinc. This was due to copper being used for other purposes during World War II.

So where exactly did this holy grail penny come from then? Simply put, an error resulted in a very small amount of the pennies being made out of copper in 1943. There were only 20 of the pennies made and only about 15 are estimated to still exist.

This particular holy grail penny was found by a teenage boy in 1947. That boy was Don Lutes Jr. and it was in the change he got for his school lunch. Lutes knew of the penny’s rarity, but the existence of the coins were denied by the U.S. Government, reports Fox News.

Despite being told the penny wasn’t real, Lutes kept it in his collection. He passed away in September and now the coin is up for auction. The bidding is ongoing and is set to end on Jan. 10, 2019.

So how much is this holy grail penny expected to go for. Another of the 1943 copper pennies was sold to a private buyer back in 2010. That penny went for $1.70 million and this one may also reach those heights.

