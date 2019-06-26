BlackBerry Earnings: 10 Things for BB Stock Investors to Know

BlackBerry earnings for the company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 is out.

Here are a few things for investors to know about the most recent earnings report from BlackBerry (NYSE: BB ).

BlackBerry earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2020 has earnings per share coming in at one penny.

This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of 3 cents from the same period of the year prior.

Despite this drop, it still comes in above Wall Street’s flat earnings per share estimate for the quarter.

Revenue reported in the BlackBerry earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of the year is $247.00 million.

This is down from its revenue of $255 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of 2019.

It was also bad news for BB stock by missing analysts’ revenue estimate of $264.53 million for the period.

The BlackBerry earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2020 also includes a net loss of $35 million.

This is worse off than the company’s net income of $51 million reported during the same time last year.

Operating loss reported in the BlackBerry earnings report from its fiscal first quarter of 2019 was $36 million.

That’s not as good as the tech company’s operating income of $28 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of the previous year.

BB stock was down 9% as of noon Wednesday.

