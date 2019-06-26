Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / BlackBerry Earnings: 10 Things for BB Stock Investors to Know

BlackBerry Earnings: 10 Things for BB Stock Investors to Know

BB missed revenue estimates for the quarter

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 26, 2019, 12:16 pm EDT

BlackBerry earnings for the company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 is out.

BlackBerry Earnings: 10 Things for BB Stock Investors to Know
Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things for investors to know about the most recent earnings report from BlackBerry (NYSE:BB).

  • BlackBerry earnings for its fiscal first quarter of 2020 has earnings per share coming in at one penny.
  • This is a drop from the company’s earnings per share of 3 cents from the same period of the year prior.
  • Despite this drop, it still comes in above Wall Street’s flat earnings per share estimate for the quarter.
  • Revenue reported in the BlackBerry earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of the year is $247.00 million.
  • This is down from its revenue of $255 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of 2019.
  • It was also bad news for BB stock by missing analysts’ revenue estimate of $264.53 million for the period.
  • The BlackBerry earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2020 also includes a net loss of $35 million.
  • This is worse off than the company’s net income of $51 million reported during the same time last year.
  • Operating loss reported in the BlackBerry earnings report from its fiscal first quarter of 2019 was $36 million.
  • That’s not as good as the tech company’s operating income of $28 million reported in its fiscal first quarter of the previous year.

You can follow this link to learn more about the BlackBerry earnings report for its fiscal first quarter of 2020.

BB stock was down 9% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/06/blackberry-earnings-highlights/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?