Harry Potter Vans are coming in the near future.
Here are seven things you should know about them:
- The shoe business had teased the collection back in April with the tweet “Something magical coming soon,” assisted with a new branded Harry Potter video.
- “The footwear, named and styled after each house from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, will feature four exclusive colorways in Vans’ classic silhouettes — a Sk8-Hi for Gryffindor, an Era for Slytherin, Authentic for Ravenclaw and the Classic Slip-On for Hufflepuff,” Vans said in a press release.
- The collection has plenty to offer, including a shoe covered in newsprint that was inspired by the wizarding newspaper The Daily Prophet, as well as a backpack that honors the “Dark Arts.”
- You can buy the Harry Potters Vans online now which include shoes that retail for around $50 to $80, T-shirts that go for roughly $34.50 and backpacks that will set you back less than $50.
- The first Harry Potter book was released back in 1997 and half a billion of the popular wizardry series’ books have already been sold, with these titles translated into 80 languages.
- The last book in the series came out about 12 years ago, proving that even though we are so far removed from Harry Potter, the franchise is still as popular as ever.
- There have been new movies in recent years based on the Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spin-off series.