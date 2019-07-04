4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy

U.S. equities are drifting lower in early trading on Tuesday as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. An interest rate cut of at least 0.25% is widely expected, and the market is already pricing in the likely implications of another dose of easy money stimulus.

Source: Shutterstock

Take a look at the action underway in real estate stocks. These yield-sensitive plays are highly tuned to the price of credit. Lower rates will make everything from mortgage shopping to developing credit easier and cheaper to obtain. Moreover, lower yields will bolster the attractiveness of the dividends many of the names in the sector pay. And that would bolster their stock prices.

Here are four real estate names worth a look right now:

Real Estate Stocks to Buy: DR Horton (DHI)

Shares of DR Horton (NYSE: DHI ) are rising up and out of a sideways channel going back to April, which in turn marks the right shoulder of an inverted head-and-shoulders reversal pattern going back to early 2018. This sets up a run at the prior near near $52, which would be worth a gain of more than 10% from here.

The company reported results on Tuesday before the bell. Earnings of $1.26 beat estimates by 21 cents on a 10.6% rise in revenues. Management announced a $1 billion buyback program. The stock also pays a 1.4% dividend yield.

ProLogis (PLD)

ProLogis (NYSE: PLD ) shares are continuing to march higher in a smooth, professional looking uptrend. The company is an industrial-focused REIT that owns roughly 786 million square feet of space in 19 countries focused on the business-to-business and online/retail fulfillment areas.

The company last reported results on July 15. Earnings of 77 cents per share beat estimates by a penny on a 28.6% rise in revenues. The company will next report results on Oct. 15 after the close. Analysts are looking for earnings of 93 cents on revenues of $713.9 million. The company also pays a 2.6% dividend yield.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM ), a retail REIT, is enjoying a share price push to new 52-week highs, returning prices to levels not seen since early 2017. This also pushes the stock back above its 200-week moving average for the first time in three years. Hope spring anew for a consumer spending turnaround.

The company last reported results on Tuesday before the open. Earnings of 36 cents per share matched expectations on a 2.9% decline in revenues. The company will next report results on Oct. 24 before the bell. Analysts are looking for earnings of 36 cents per share on revenues of $282.1 million. The company pays a tasty 5.8% dividend yield.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX ), another retail REIT, are also extending to new 52-week highs to return to levels not seen since early 2017. The company, which owns a portfolio of open-air shopping centers totaling 73 million square feet of retail space, reported results on Monday. Earnings of 48 cents per share beat estimates by a penny on a 7% decline in revenues. Still, underlying results were bolstered by strong rent pricing.

The company will next report results on Oct. 28 after the close. Shares pay an impressive 6% dividend yield. Back in February, the company joined the S&P 400 mid-cap index.

As of this writing, William Roth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.