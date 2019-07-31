Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Leaks Alongside Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an interesting iPhone leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2019 iPhone: A new leak of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ also includes an iPhone leak, reports BGR. An image from a leaker has the person showing off what may be the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. However, the more interesting part is in the reflection off the device. The smartphone used to take the picture of the Note 10+ appears to be one of Apple’s upcoming iPhone devices for 2019. The reflection shows a device with a square rear camera. The center where the AAPL logo sits is also covered by something. It definitely makes for one of the weirder leaks we’ve ever seen.

Mac Pro Production: Apple may actually make the new Mac Pro in America, MacRumors notes. CEO Tim Cook said as much during a conference call for the company’s most recent earnings report. Cook specifically mentions that the tech company is improving production facilities in the U.S. to accommodate for the Mac Pro. Previous rumors say that Quanta Computer will make the Mac Pro in China.

Card Coming: Apple is going to release its payment card next month, reports 9to5Mac. Tim Cook himself confirms that the payment card will launch in August. Users that want to sign up for it can do so through the Wallet app in iOS 12.4. The newest version of iOS just recently came out and includes changes in preparation for the card’s launch.

