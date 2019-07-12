Friday Apple Rumors: 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro Teardown Reveals Changes

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is a MacBook Pro teardown . Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Source: Shutterstock

MacBook Pro TearDown: A look inside the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro shows some changes, reports MacRumors. This teardown reveals that the 13-inch MacBook Pro is sporting a larger battery than its predecessor. The new battery is 58.2 Wh and the previous model’s battery was 54.5 Wh. While this is a nice little boost, there’s also some problems with the new laptop. Chief among them is the SSD. AAPL has decided to solder this down, which makes it much more difficult to replace.

Japan Display: Japan Display now has enough money to fund its $738 million bailout plan, AppleInsider notes. That may no look like it has much to do with Apple at first, but it does. Some reports claim that the tech company was one of the groups providing funding for the bailout. Specifically, the reports say that AAPL is behind $100 million of the bailout money.

HomePod Rival: It looks like there might be a new rival for the HomePod in the works, reports Bloomberg. This report claims that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is looking to release another Alexa smartspeaker. However, this time it wants to challenge the HomePod directly. This will have it focusing on a device that offers much better sound quality than current Alexa smartspeakers offer. The report claims that this smartspeaker may come out before next year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.