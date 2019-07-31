French’s Mustard Ice Cream?? Yup, It’s a Thing

French’s Mustard Ice Cream is going to up for purchase this week, but only in certain areas.

Source: Shutterstock

It’s times like this that people need to question their desire to try new things. Mixing and making various food combinations can be interesting, but was anyone really asking for French’s Mustard Ice Cream? I’m guessing not.

Despite this, French’s Mustard Ice Cream will be a thing up for grabs this week to celebrate National Mustard Day, which is Aug. 3. Luckily, this abomination will only be available in Los Angeles and New York City.

Anyone in L.A. crazy enough to want to try French’s Mustard Ice Cream can find it at the Coolhaus’s store in Culver City from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4. Those in NYC that want a bite of the strange concoction can get it from ice cream trucks between Aug. 9 and Aug. 11. These trucks will move between various different areas over this period, reports People.

French’s Mustard Ice Cream may not be available yet, but Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) is already weighing in on the monstrosity.

“What kind of psychopath would think to create mustard ice cream?”

“Mustard is my favorite condiment..Im interested in that ice cream.”

“I love mustard….but freaking ice cream. Come on!!!”

“I like mustard. I like ice cream. I know enough not to mix them.”

“Would any of you try, much less enjoy, French’s yellow flavored Mustard ice cream?”

“Ok, while I didnt even know #nationalmustardday was a thing, I’m going to do a hard pass on the mustard ice cream. #sorrynotsorry”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.