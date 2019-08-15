Amazon Destroying Unsold Products Won’t Be Happening As Much Soon

Amazon destroying unsold products is no longer going to be the default option for third-party sellers clearing out their inventory.

Source: Shutterstock

Instead of destroying products, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is going to give those sellers the option to donate them to charity. This will become the default option for sellers that want to get rid of their products stored in Amazon warehouses.

Amazon will be handling the process of donating the goods to charity through its Fulfillment by Amazon Donations program. The program isn’t going to be available in all countries, but is an option for sellers in the U.S. and the U.K.

When it comes to donations in the U.S., Amazon is going to be working with Good360, which will handle distribution of the goods to charities. In the U.K. it will be working with charities that include Newlife, Salvation Army, and Barnardo’s.

“We know getting products into the hands of those who need them transforms lives and strengthens local communities,” Alice Shobe, Director of Amazon in the Community, said in a statement “We are delighted to extend this program to sellers who use our fulfillment services.”

This change will take place in September. However, that doesn’t mean that Amazon destroying unsold products will completely end. Third-party sellers will still have this option available if they don’t want to donate the goods to charity.

AMZN stock was up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.

