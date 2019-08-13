Tuesday Apple Rumors: Future iPhone May Ditch the Notch

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news about getting rid of the notch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Notch: A new patent reveals plans that may allow Apple to ditch the notch on its iPhone, reports AppleInsider. This patent talks about using light transmitting windows on the display that could let information pass through it. This would allow the company to place its sensors under the display. That includes the front-facing camera. If that happens, there’s really no need for the notch anymore. It’s worth mentioning that this is still a patent and may not come to fruition.

Student ID: Apple is bringing its student ID cards to more campuses, MacRumors notes. This will have 12 universities adopting the student IDs that work on AAPL’s devices. That means that student don’t have to carry around a physical ID. They can use this student ID with NFC to get them through campus doors. It also lets them make payments with their iPhone or Watch.

Gold Source: Apple is changing how it gets gold for its devices, reports 9to5Mac. This change will have the company only getting its gold from miners that look to undo the damage done during the gold rush. Gold isn’t a major component in the tech company’s devices, but it is used on some of its boards and in other components. The company is using blockchain technology to track the source of the gold.

