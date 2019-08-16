Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Market Insight, Financial Articles / Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech / Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks

Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks

UPS is testing the vehicles in Arizona

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 16, 2019, 11:51 am EDT

Autonomous vehicles are in testing by UPS (NYSE:UPS) as its looks to reduce costs.

Autonomous Vehicles News: 15 Things to Know About UPS Self-Driving Trucks
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the UPS self-driving trucks.

  • UPS autonomous vehicles are undergoing testing in Arizona.
  • This has them travelling between Phoenix and Tucson.
  • It started testing these autonomous vehicles back in May.
  • The goal is to determine the effectiveness of using self-driving trucks in package transportation.
  • This means that the trucks in use are tractor trailers.
  • These tractor trailers are fitted with a computer capable of Level 4 Autonomous driving.
  • That means that the AI is able to pilot the vehicle without any input from a driver.
  • However, there are still driver’s present in case there is a need for manual takeover.
  • UPS is working with autonomous driving company TuSimple for these tests.
  • The company has also made a minor investment in the company.
  • UPS believes that there are several benefits from making to the switch to self-driving trucks.
  • This includes cheaper costs, higher safety and reducing its carbon emissions.
  • TuSimple is a relatively new company, having only formed in 2015.
  • Despite this, it is moving forward with autonomous vehicles that could help shipping companies.
  • Among this work is AI that is able to handle driving class 8 tractor-trailers for transportation purposes.

You can follow this link to learn more about the autonomous vehicles that UPS is testing out.

UPS stock was up 1% as of Friday morning, but is down 6% since the start of the year.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/08/autonomous-vehicles-ups-tests/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?