Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 Mockup Gives Look at Final Design

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone 11 mockup. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 11 Mockup: A new mockup of the iPhone 11 may give us a look at what the final design will look like, reports BGR. This new mockup fixes most of the minor details that others have gotten wrong about the device. However, the one area it is lacking in is the camera bump. It doesn’t feature metal around this, but also doesn’t have the glass that rumors claim will be there. Despite this, it still gives customers a good idea at what the iPhone 11 will look like.

iOS 13.1 Public Beta: It looks like AAPL didn’t make a mistake with its iOS 13.1 developer beta, MacRumors notes. Now we have a public iOS 13.1 beta, as well as its iPadOS counterpart, available for testing. These new betas come out before iOS 13 actually gets its release to the general public. This is unusual for Apple, but it may mean it wants to put iOS 13.1 out shortly after iOS 13.

macOS 10.15 Catalina Beta: Developers can now download the newest macOS 10.15 Catalina beta, reports AppleInsider. The new beta for macOS 10.15 Catalina is the seventh version to come out for developers. Those taking part in the public beta will likely see this update come out within the next couple of days.

