Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone Casemaker Expects Shorter Apple Pencil

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new Pencil. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com

Apple Pencil: It looks like we may be getting a new Apple Pencil later this year, reports AppleInsider. This comes from case leaks for the iPhone 11. Casemaker Olixar is preparing an iPhone 11 case that includes a holder for the Pencil. However, this holder is smaller than the current Pencil that is on the market. If this casemaker has some inside knowledge about the upcoming iPhone 11, it could mean that AAPL is planning to release a smaller Pencil to go along with it.

iOS 13 Beta: There’s a new beta of iOS 13 available for download, MacRumors notes. This new beta is currently only available for developers. It also comes alongside a new version of the iPadOS 13 beta. This is the eighth version of these betas to come out for developers. It’s likely that we will see a new beta for public testers come out in the next few days.

16-Inch MacBook: New filings may point to the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, reports 9to5Mac. These filings were for the Eurasian Economic Commission database. They include multiple products from the tech company. Most of them appear to just be updates to existing products, but there also might be some new products slipped in as well. This includes the 16-inch MacBook Pro. New models numbers for the MacBook line include A2141, A2147, A2158, A2179, A2182, and A2251.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.