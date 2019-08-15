Marijuana Stocks: Catch the Next Hot Pot Stock Before It ‘Jumps’

Among marijuana stocks, very few have achieved profitability. But sooner or later, every company needs to reach that milestone.

That sounds obvious, like “Business 101.” In fact, it’s one of the most basic requirements for a stock to trade on the “Big Board,” the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)… and also for the Nasdaq, for that matter.

And yet, in the cannabis industry, Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS: CWBHF ) is one of the few that can deliver positive earnings! That’s just one reason I want to put it on your radar today.

Charlotte’s Web was one of the original hemp-cannabidiol (CBD) companies, and perhaps the biggest success story of Colorado’s legal cannabis boom.

CWBHF is also my pick for InvestorPlace’s Best Stocks for 2019 contest – but really, it’s among the top marijuana stocks for the next three years, at least, and here’s why:

With news Wednesday that the company’s Q2 revenue rang in at $25 million, Charlotte’s Web is expecting to post sales of $120–$170 million for the year. (At the midpoint, that puts the stock at a very attractive price-to-sales ratio of just 6X). But next year, analysts are expecting sales of $348 million… and $444 million the year after that.

If that sounds lofty, keep in mind that Charlotte’s Web CBD will soon be in twice as many stores as it was last year. From a niche product that was mainly found in health stores, you can now buy it at “big box” stores like CVS Health (NYSE: CVS ) and, now, Kroger (NYSE: KR ).

The deal with Kroger, announced on July 31, is big; it adds 1,350 stores (in 22 states) to Charlotte’s Web’s retail network. The total number of retail locations carrying the company’s products stood at 7,817 at the end of the quarter, up 1,926.

Demand for hemp-CBD and this particular brand is booming, and to keep up, Charlotte’s Web just expanded into the prestigious Colorado Technology Center, strategically located between the cities of Boulder and Denver.

With the new location, Charlotte’s Web will quadruple its footprint. After all, to make hemp-CBD, you’ve got to process a lot of hemp. And while operations will begin “early next year,” the growth opportunity there will be just beginning.

The Colorado Tech Center is better known for its tech startups, and Charlotte’s Web is bringing some of that same energy to this expansion. Rather than resorting to CBD extraction techniques that are “decades old,” their ambition is to use state-of-the-art technology to maintain what’s always been the company’s edge: “the highest-quality products.”

Here’s another significant edge: reputation. The truth about the CBD market is that there are a lot of bad players – and those other guys will soon be removed by the coming wave of federal regulation. As I always say in Investment Opportunities, marijuana stocks are one group that needs regulators. And as a legitimate leader of the industry, Charlotte’s Web will be the beneficiary.

That’s the context of the company’s eye-catching earnings-per-share (EPS) projections. Already leading the pack with $0.27 per share expected this year, that should increase to $0.74 next year and $1.06 in 2021.

The stock is up 65% since I picked it for the Best Stocks contest, even after it stumbled on Wednesday’s quarterly report. But given these projections, CWBHF is still a steal as it trades around $20 on the over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

As for the major stock exchanges – which open up a whole new world to companies like this – Charlotte’s Web is on the right track to meet the NYSE and Nasdaq’s earnings requirements for the long term. And I always believe in investing in a great stock early – BEFORE it makes that jump.

