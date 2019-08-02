PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2019 have been revealed by Sony (NYSE: SNE ).

Source: Shutterstock

The offer of free games comes from anyone that has a PlayStation Plus subscription. This subscription is required for online play of games and the extra games are part of the bonuses that subscribers get.

Here are the PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2019.

WipEout Omega Collection — This collection lets users enjoy high-speed racing in WipEout 2048, WipEout HD and the HD Fury expansion. The game will be available from Aug. 6 through Sept. 2 and works with PlayStation VR.

— This collection lets users enjoy high-speed racing in WipEout 2048, WipEout HD and the HD Fury expansion. The game will be available from Aug. 6 through Sept. 2 and works with PlayStation VR. Sniper Elite 4 — This third-person shooter has players causing chaos behind enemy lines during World War II to help defeat Axis forces. It is also available to play from Aug. 6 through Sept. 2.

Both of these games have online components to them. Seeing as they are available free to PlayStation Plus members, that means they will likely see an increase in online players. That makes this the perfect month to dive into some competitive matches in both of these games. There’s also co-op options available in Sniper Elite 4 for anyone that wants to go that route instead.

While the PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2019 are about to drop, there’s still time to download the July offerings. This includes Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition and Horizon Chase Turbo. Both of these games are still available to download through Aug. 5.

You can follow this link to learn more about the PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2019.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.