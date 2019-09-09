Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 11 May Feature New ‘Rose’ Coprocessor

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes for the iPhone 11. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 11: A rumor claims that Apple is going to include a new coprocessor in the iPhone 11, reports MacRumors. This rumor claims that this new coprocessor is going by the codename “Rose” or “R1.” The rumor says that this coprocessor will have a focus on allowing the device to better determine its location. That may have something to do with the new Tags AAPL is working on, as well as the talk of inside directions for Maps.

iPhone Trackers: Reports claim that Apple is preparing to launch its item trackers, 9to5Mac notes. These reports note that the tech company is going to release trackers that can help users keep track of items. These trackers could also provide users with finer directions. Recent talk claims that these devices will work in the Find My app. They will also have support for the tech company’s AR glasses that may come out next year.

September Event: Apple may be showing off more than just the iPhone 11 tomorrow, reports AppleInsider. A note from JP Morgan mentions other device refreshes that will be announced alongside the iPhone 11. The firm notes that this may include a refresh to the Watch line, as well as an updated version of the HomePod. JP Morgan isn’t expecting the event to mean much for investors, but says these device refreshes may help revenue.

