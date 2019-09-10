Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Reveals iPhone 11 Line

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is the new iPhone line. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 11: Apple’s special press conference today saw it showing off the iPhone 11, reports AppleInsider. This new smartphone from the tech company is a successor to the iPhone XR. However, it will be cheaper than that device by $50 with price tag of $699. To add to this, the iPhone 11 is also sporting a dual-lens rear camera with new sensors. Customers will have six color options to choose from with the iPhone 11. Preorders will start at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

iPhone 11 Pro: Of course Apple didn’t stop with just one smartphone. It also announced the iPhone 11 Pro as well, AppleInsider notes. This beefier iPhone comes with an OLED display and a triple-lens rear camera. The starting price for the iPhone 11 Pro is $99 and it has a 5.8-inch screen. An even larger smartphone called the iPhone 11 Pro Max was also announced. It comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display and starts at $1,099. Preorders for both of these devices will also start at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Apple TV+: It wasn’t just iPhone news at the event as AAPL also revealed details about Apple TV+, reports 9to5Mac. TV+ will be coming out on Nov. 11, 2019 and it will offer subscribers original content from the tech company. The service is typically $4.99 per month, but there’s a special deal available. Anyone that buys a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch starting today gets a one-year membership for free.

