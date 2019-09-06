GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonald’s Deal

GrubHub news for Friday includes the food delivery company signing a deal with McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD ).

The deal between GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB ) and McDonald’s will have it handling deliveries of the restaurant chain’s food in certain areas. To be more specific, customers will be able to use GruHub for MCD deliveries from 500 locations in NYC and the Tri-State Area.

The GrubHug news notes that this will have it taking part in the chain’s McDelivery system. This will provide it with direct point-of-sale integration. This will work alongside GrubHub’s own Just in Time technology to assure that orders are ready in time for when drivers arrive to pick them up.

GrubHub news about it getting on with MCD could be beneficial to the delivery company. It will open it up to making deliveries for one of the largest fast-food chain’s in the world. The large amount of customers that it serves will possibly give GRUB a nice boost to its revenue.

“Expanding McDonald’s McDelivery service in the New York City area is exciting, and we’re thrilled the team selected Grubhub as its partner of choice,” Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise at Grubhub, said in a statement. “We’ve been a part of New Yorkers’ lives for over 20 years, and we know a beloved brand like McDonald’s will be a welcome addition to our diners’ daily options.”

GRUB stock was up by 8% as of Friday morning, but is only up slightly during the afternoon.

