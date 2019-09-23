Prestigious Venture Capital Firm Makes Moves Into Crypto

Today, we’re in the middle of a robbery…

Individuals are handing over massive wealth to institutions.

Goliath-sized institutions are starting to run toward the crypto market while individual investors are running away.

And I’ve seen this institutional blueprint for stealing wealth play out again and again:

During 1994-1995, institutions outwardly scoffed about how “dumb” money was buying internet stocks. Meanwhile, they were loading up on “sweetheart” deals in private markets.

In 2003, institutions bought up internet and technology stocks on the cheap following the dot-com crash. Yet on CNBC, they kept telling the public it was too early to buy.

After the housing crisis in 2010-2012, institutions bought up foreclosures by the thousands. But individual investors couldn’t get mortgages.

I don’t want our readers to fall victim to this strategy. So today, I’ll tell you what institutions are doing – and why you need to position yourself ahead of them…

Wall Street Is Coming

After the so-called Crypto Winter of 2018, we saw bitcoin drop over 80%. However, in April, I noticed huge buying coming into the market.

I pounded the table, saying bitcoin was getting ready to run. Since then, we’ve seen bitcoin break out of its downtrend and rise as much as 353%.

What’s behind this turnaround?

Well, it all has to do with large investors getting in this space.

One of them is the most prestigious tech venture capital firm in the world: Andreessen Horowitz. With $2.7 billion in assets under management, it’s a serious outfit. (In fact, it was an early investor in Twitter, Facebook, Groupon, Airbnb, and more.)

Last year, the firm raised $300 million for a crypto hedge fund. And before creating the fund, it’d already been investing in crypto assets for five years.

According to published reports, it hasn’t sold a single investment. It invests with a 10-year time horizon.

So this is some of the smartest money on the planet making big bets that crypto is here to stay.

And it’s not the only “smart-money” firm getting into the space…

When Big Money Talks, It Pays to Listen

I’ve been saying for years that we’d see every major institution add bitcoin and crypto assets to its portfolio to smooth out volatility and increase risk-adjusted performance.

That’s why I called 2019 the year of Wall Street greed. And this narrative is emerging…

Last month, Bakkt received regulatory approval to begin trading physically settled bitcoin futures. Bakkt is a subsidiary of the same company that owns the New York Stock Exchange. Its platform is set to go live this coming Monday. It’ll buy bitcoins on the open market and store them on behalf of customers. That’s never happened before.

Also, the CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase , Brian Armstrong, said institutional customers are now depositing between $200 million and $400 million in crypto per week to its new Coinbase Custody product. Since July 2018, Coinbase Custody has amassed more than $1 billion in controlled assets.

, Brian Armstrong, said institutional customers are now depositing between $200 million and $400 million in crypto per week to its new Coinbase Custody product. Since July 2018, Coinbase Custody has amassed more than $1 billion in controlled assets. And this month, VanEck Securities and SolidX Management announced their plan to launch a bitcoin fund for institutional buyers – like banks and pension funds. Since this fund will target only accredited investors, it faces fewer regulatory hurdles.

Bitcoin’s price will soar to over $20,000 as these players come into the space. Think about it… For the first time ever, institutions will have a trusted compliant platform they can use to buy crypto assets.

Compare that to where we were back in 2016. People were sending me hate mail saying, “Why are you talking about this magic internet money that’s only used by pornographers, money launderers, and gunrunners?”

So we’ve come a long way since then.

What’s Next

Right now, wealthy investors are preparing for a rare crypto market phenomenon that’s virtually assured to happen.

I explained exactly what this event is – and why it'll send certain cryptos soaring – in a free crypto webinar Wednesday night.

This phenomenon won’t happen again until 2024, so it’s important you act now. The last time it happened, you could’ve turned $500 into as much as $5 million… in just 10 months.

Friends, I don’t need to work anymore. I don’t need to put myself through the stress of writing newsletters or managing such an enormous business.

But I do it because of the value I know I’m providing to my subscribers as we navigate through this market – together.

We’ve sat through 18 months of a horrible bear market. The hard part is over. The market is about to go crazy on the upside.

But investing in cryptos isn’t something you want to go through alone. The emotional highs and lows can be debilitating.

So you need someone who can just come to you and say, “You know what? Let’s take a deep breath and stay rational. Let’s build our portfolio, put our positions to work, and let time do the heavy lifting.”

So I encourage you to check out my webinar. I explained exactly why the market is about to explode higher – plus, how you can potentially make millions from as little as $500.

Let the Game Come to You!

Teeka Tiwari

Editor, Palm Beach Confidential

