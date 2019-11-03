3 Smart Money Stocks to Buy

There’s little denying the so-called smart money on Wall Street has earned its reputation over time. And with this group’s elite purchasing Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), Wayfair (NYSE:W) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) the past couple of quarters, it’s time to follow those footsteps.

Hedge fund Tiger Global Management is among the best in the business. Over the past three years its investments have led it to a best-in-breed ranking among large institutional investors with holdings of more than $10 billion. Specifically, the fund has returned nearly 22.50% annually since 2016. And over the past decade, this smart money operator has captured annualized gains of almost 18%.

Sure, it would be easy enough to resent Tiger Global Management for generating its market-beating returns. The firm has resources and talent most of us can only dream about. And that can amount to an uneven playing field.

But when it comes to BYND, W and NEWR stock, I suggest not getting mad. Instead, use the price chart strategically and get ready to beat the smart money at their own game.

Smart Money Stocks to Buy: Beyond Meat (BYND)

Source: Charts by TradingView

Tiger Global’s latest 13F filing revealed the fund recently picked up 175,000 shares of faux-meat producer Beyond Meat. Today’s investors are also on much stronger footing than the hedge fund after picking up shares north of $150 and possibly as high as nearly $240 during the period.

Despite announcing a solid earnings beat in October, BYND stock tanked on worries tied to an expiring lockup period and competition entering the market. There’s no guarantees BYND stock will prove to be the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Costco (NASDAQ:COST), let alone wildly profitable for the smart money. But for today’s investors, that’s also irrelevant. In the aftermath, this $5 billion market leader looks technically ready to sizzle.

BYND Stock Strategy: This smart money stock is currently forming a two-week inside pattern consolidation within a bullish hammer backed by an oversold stochastics crossover pattern. This price action could also reasonably mark a higher-low variation of a classic double-bottom. My advice is to buy BYND stock if shares can rally above the pattern high of $83.50.

I’d also recommend using a stop just beneath the pattern low and exit the position beneath $73.50 in BYND stock if necessary. Ultimately, Fibonacci supports have all failed already. Moreover, being able to capitalize on a deeper bottoming variation if that’s what is in the cards, is a smart money move.

Wayfair (W)

Source: Charts by TradingView

Wayfair is the market’s top dog in e-commerce for home goods and furniture. During the third quarter, the smart money piled into 510,000 shares. As the monthly chart hints, Tiger Global is also down big-time on this position after earnings painted a mixed picture that was less-than-well-received by Wall Street.

The good news for today’s investors? There’s no denying the decline in shares offers a nice opportunity to buy W stock as it challenges key technical support on the price chart. Right now, Wayfair is testing last December’s ubiquitous bottom — its lifetime 62% Fibonacci level and trendline support for the last couple years. Coupled with stochastics that are on the cusp of a bullish crossover signal, W stock earns its place as a smart money buy.

W Stock Strategy: My smart money recommendation would be to buy W stock on price confirmation of a monthly chart bottom. Conceivably, this could occur as early as next week. To contain downside risk off and on the price chart, setting a stop-loss beneath the pattern low is an equally smart money move.

New Relic (NEWR)

Source: Charts by TradingView

In cloud-based software analytics outfit New Relic, Tiger Global sank its teeth into a meaty 2.92 million shares during the second quarter after shares were gutted following earnings. Of the three, NEWR stock also happens to be the smart money’s only profitable long choice.

For today’s investors, the price chart suggests the smart money approach is to wait and similarly look to buy shares of New Relic on weakness. The weekly view hints NEWR stock is increasingly likely to turn lower in the near term. An overbought stochastics and challenge of former price support from 2018 makes shares prone to a pullback.

NEWR Stock Strategy: Given our outlook, put NEW stock on the radar for purchase if a simple pullback pattern over the next couple to few weeks develops. I’d also suggest any future pattern-based entries are backed by a bullish stochastics setup. If those criteria are met, using the low of the pullback or an exit as loose as $54, with appropriate sizing, is another smart money move worth consideration.

Disclosure: Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.