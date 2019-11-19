Disney Stock’s “Whole New World” Looks Scary

Disney (NYSE: DIS ) stock is near its all-time highs as investors celebrate the stronger-than-expected popularity of Disney+. But Disney+ may actually be horrible for Disney and DIS stock in the longer run.

Specifically, as I’ve noted in previous columns, by accelerating the cord-cutting phenomenon, the success of Disney+ could actually cost Disney tens of billions of dollars over the next decade.

A look at the numbers shows why that’s the case. Disney makes $16.10 per month from its cable channels, CNBC reported. On the other hand, Disney+ costs only $6.99 per month, or $5.83 per month with an annual subscription.

But wait, there’s more. “Disney also collects billions each year in advertising revenue,” CNBC noted. It sells ads on its cable channels, like ESPN and on ABC.

Disney’s Media Networks Are Wildly Profitable and Disney+ Is Losing Money

Disney’s Media Networks unit, which consists of the company’s cable and broadcast assets, generated $1.783 billion of operating income in the company’s last reported quarter, representing more than 50% of its total operating income for the quarter.

Conversely, Disney has said that Disney+ “should be profitable within five years,” according to the LA Times. So if Disney+ causes millions of more Americans to cut the cord, and, as the expression goes, profits are the “mother’s milk of stocks,” then Disney+ will starve Disney stock, makingthe DIS stock price much lower.

Disney+ Can Accelerate Cord-Cutting

In the wake of the launch of Disney+, most people who aren’t big fans of sports or news will probably cut the cord, i.e., give up cable within the next year or two.

For example, why would a husband and wife with two kids ages eight and ten continue to pay about $70 per month for cable TV? By subscribing to Hulu, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Disney+, and using free services like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ), they will have access to thousands of movies, including hundreds of kids’ movies and dozens of sitcoms. And they’ll get all of that at less than half the price of cable TV.

But even some sports fans could cut the cord and still save at least a few hundred dollars a year. Most NFL games are still shown on broadcast TV, which can be accessed with an antenna. And for those who happen to like a team in a different city, there’s NFL Game Pass, which costs $100 per year.

People who are addicted to watching their favorite NFL teams on Sundays from September to December can cut the cord without a problem. MLB TV will allow fans to stream regular-season baseball games for $60-$75 per year. And ESPN+, which can be streamed in a package with Hulu and Disney+ for $12.99 per month, provides access to more sporting events.

An average cable TV package costs about $70 per month. The Disney/Hulu package costs $13 per month and Netflix will set subscribers back another $13 per month. Another $15 for a sports streaming service raises the streaming total to $41, still about $29 below the cable bill.

Granted, it’s still pretty hard to watch some sporting events, like the major league baseball playoffs and college basketball and football games, without cable. But many sports fans are be willing (like me) to forego those events, while others can go to a friend’s or relative’s house or a bar to watch big games. Still, others will get passwords that will allow them to stream cable channels from their friends or relatives.

As for news fans, they can get a lot of news and political analysis on YouTube, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) , the broadcast channels, and various free services available on Roku.

All told, I think about two-thirds of today’s cable subscribers will cut the cord by the end of 2021.

If Disney loses two-thirds of its Media Networks profit and everything else stays equal, its overall profit will fall by more than one-third. But there’s more bad news for Disney stock.

Lower Movie Revenue Could Hurt DIS Stock

Since Disney+ has hundreds of movies for kids, most kids would probably be very happy to stay at home and watch their favorite movies on the streaming service for years on end. So why would parents bother taking them to the movies and spend at least $25? The best-case scenario for Disney stock is that going to the movies will become something kids do once or twice a year.

So there’s a good chance that the profits of Disney’s Studio Entertainment unit will also crater when Disney+ becomes very popular. Studio Entertainment’s operating profit accounted for almost one-third of Disney’s operating profit in the last reported quarter.

The Bottom Line on Disney Stock

Disney+ will likely not be profitable for at least five years, and its popularity will probably badly hurt businesses responsible for approximately five-sixths of the company’s operating profits.

Disney and DIS stock could conceivably emerge from the cord-cutting phenomenon unscathed and even stronger than before. Disney+ could become wildly popular overseas, and the company could eventually generate $5 billion to $10 billion per year from ads on Disney+. Or in a year or two it could get away with charging $25 per month for Disney+, making it more profitable than its Media Networks.

But competition from Netflix and others could easily prevent any of those scenarios from occurring. I think the most likely scenario is that Disney will be much less profitable two years from now.

To steal a line from a famous Disney film, “Aladdin,” Disney is entering “a whole new world.” That world could be great or horrible for Disney stock and the DIS stock price. Wall Street could start to see negative writing on the world three months or a year from now.

In any event, scariness and uncertainty is not something I like in stocks, particularly those that, like DIS stock, have a market cap of well over $250 billion.

As of this writing, the author did not own shares of any stocks named above.