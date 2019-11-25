Everything Is Working for Apple and AAPL Stock

Let’s rewind back to Jan. 2, 2019. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) CEO Tim Cook wrote a disheartening letter to shareholders. In it, Cook cut Apple’s first quarter revenue guide — the first guidance cut for the company in 15 years — as the company was struggling to move hardware against the backdrop of escalating global trade tensions and slowing economic activity, especially in China.

Source: mama_mia / Shutterstock.com

Apple stock dropped to $142, its lowest level since April 2017 and 40% off its early October 2018 highs.

Let’s fast forward to present day. Everything has changed for Apple. Global trade tensions are easing and economic activity is rebounding. Apple is selling a bunch of hardware, everywhere. The company’s software businesses are also gaining traction. The double tailwind of hardware and software growth has powered sizable double beat earnings reports all year long.

Perhaps most importantly, the Apple stock price has soared to $260, an all-time high and up more than 80% from the Jan. 2 low.

In other words, Apple has gone from “nothing is working” in early January 2019, to “everything is working” in late November 2019. Everything will keep working for Apple in 2020. As it does, this record rally in Apple stock will continue.

Everything Is Working for Apple

The story is pretty simple. U.S.-China trade tensions have meaningfully de-escalated over the past few months. This de-escalation will persist, because neither side has incentive to up the trade ante any further heading into an election year for the U.S.

The two sides will likely sign phase one of a trade deal soon, which will set the table for phase two negotiation talks. This continued trade progress will breathe confidence back into the global corporate sector. Investment and capital spending levels will rebound. The global economy will get back to firing on all cylinders.

Against that favorable backdrop, Apple should be able to move a lot of hardware. This is especially true for three reasons.

First, Apple seems to have figured out that consumers want cheaper phones. By reducing the price of its latest iPhones, demand has soared. An even cheaper new iPhone model could keep the iPhone demand narrative red hot. Second, Apple’s 5G iPhone is coming in the fall of 2020. That will spark an upgrade super-cycle. Third, Apple’s non-smartphone hardware products are starting to gain traction as the Internet-of-Things trend becomes more prevalent.

Even further, Apple’s software segment will get a big boost in 2020 from the ramp of Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

Everything from the macro environment to the product line-up is working for Apple. All those things will continue to work for Apple into 2020. As they do, Apple stock should extend this record rally.

Apple Stock Can Keep Moving Higher

It’s easy to look at the 17.6-times forward multiple on Apple stock, recognize that a 17.6 forward multiple is about as a big of a multiple as Apple stock has fetched over the past decade, and conclude that shares are presently overvalued and overextended.

But that simple analysis misses the most critical component of the valuation, which is growth. That is, while Apple stock is as richly valued as it has been in the past decade, Apple’s growth prospects are also as good as they’ve ever been, so this premium valuation is arguably warranted.

Consider this: Apple’s hardware business is entering a golden period wherein favorable smartphone pricing trends will converge with the 5G boom and favorable IoT adoption tailwinds. That should ultimately produce stable, low-single-digit revenue growth in the hardware business, with stable profit margins.

Meanwhile, on the software side of things, the roll-out of new services like TV+ and Arcade will provide multi-year boosts to the software business, and sustain double-digit growth over there for the next several years. Software gross margins should improve with scale.

You’re looking at a company with a low growth, stable margin hardware business, and a big growth, improving margin software business. Modeling that out, Apple could very easily be looking at $25 in earnings per share by 2025.

Based on a market average 16-times forward multiple and a 10% discount rate, that equates to a 2020 price target for Apple stock of over $270. Thus, the long term growth fundamentals imply that the record rally in Apple stock isn’t over just yet.

Bottom Line on AAPL Stock

Everything is working for Apple. This projects to remain true into 2020. Shares will keep grinding higher.

The implication? Stick with Apple stock up here. This rally isn’t over yet.

As of this writing, Luke Lango was long AAPL.