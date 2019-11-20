After Climbing High, Intel Stock Looks Ready for a Correction

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ) has had a very up-and-down year — or at least its stock has. INTC stock started 2019 on a roll, gaining 25% in the first four months of the year before dropping off a cliff at the end of April.

Intel stock gave back all those gains in less than a month. Then during the summer it spiked and dropped. Since mid-October, it has been on a roll again.

After rising nearly 13% over the past 30 days, is Intel stock going to keep going or has the latest spike run its course? To get a better idea of the likelihood of both scenarios, it’s important to know what is powering the current surge of INTC stock.

Third-Quarter Earnings

The latest spike of INTC stock started after the company reported its Q3 earnings on Oct. 24. Its Q3 revenue of $19.2 billion beat analysts’ average estimate and its earnings per share of $1.42 was far above the $1.24 consensus.

Although its revenue from PC processors fell 5% year-over-year, the $9.7 billion it brought in also beat analysts’ average estimate. Server chip revenue — which came in at $6.4 billion compared to the mean outlook of $5.6 billion — was another big win for the company.

Intel’s rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ), has been coming on strong, forcing Intel to cut some computer chip prices. But Intel’s overall results were better than expected. INTC also raised its full-year revenue guidance to $71 billion and its 2019 EPS guidance to $4.60, further impressing the market.

The next day, INTC stock popped by 8%.

Pent-Up Demand for Intel’s Processors

A big part of the Q3 results was a good news, bad news scenario. Demand for the company’s processors was strong, and its revenue reached an all-time high, but manufacturing issues led to chip shortages in the quarter. As Intel CEO Bob Swan said: “We’ve been letting our customers down, and they’re expecting more from us.”

The company has committed to ramp up its production volume by 25% next year. Of course, in order to do so, it will need to meaningfully raise its capital expenditures.

Intel’s manufacturing issues prevented it from meeting demand from PC manufacturers last quarter, giving AMD another opening.

But the silver lining for Intel is that there is still pent-up demand for its processors. Combined with the improved yield of the company’s 10-nanometer chips, that bodes well for Intel’s Q4 revenue.

Will INTC Stock Keep Rising?

The question everyone asks, of course, is whether the roll INTC stock is currently on will continue. If PC makers continue buying chips as fast as Intel can make them, then that may happen.

However, InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin wrote Nov. 8 that Intel stock was now fairly valued and that the rally had gone about as far as it could. Sure enough, INTC closed down on Tuesday and it was down today in early trading.

Among analysts surveyed by the Wall Street Journal, the average rating on Intel stock is a “hold.” The average 12-month price target of $57.44 is slightly below the current trading price, indicating that analysts don’t expect INTC to continue making big gains.

In other words, after rising 23% in 2019 and sitting just shy of the 19-year highs it set in April, Intel would really need to do something impressive for INTC stock to make additional, meaningful gains in the short term. And based on the pattern it’s exhibited so far in 2019, INTC seems poised for a correction.

As of this writing, Brad Moon did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.