The Best Way to Play Plug Power Stock Into 2020

Low-priced stocks are typically cheap for a reason. But Wall Street has been known to be wrong on occasion. And if 2020 plays out anything like 2019 has for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), there’s plenty of fuel in the tank for PLUG stock investors to enjoy a profitable ride. Let me explain.

Source: Shutterstock

Stocks priced below $3 a share generally have some kind of observable and undesirable issues weighing on them. And stocks trading under $1? There’s obviously even more determined fear on the part of investors regarding a company’s ability to survive, let alone thrive. But PLUG stock may be one alternative energy company Wall Street is wrong about.

At the height of 2018’s broad-based, risk-off trade, which coincidentally finished as a gift for bulls on Dec. 24, PLUG stock traded as low as 99 cents. Nearly a year later and with investors feeling their collective oats, shares of Plug Power are up nearly 240% at $3.39 in front of the abbreviated Thanksgiving-driven work week.

The better news is Plug Power’s rally doesn’t entirely rest on 2019’s less-challenged investing climate floating shares to less speculative levels above $3. The fact is the hydrogen fueling specialist has plans of reaching $1 billion in sales within four years. More importantly, Plug Power is executing on these plans.

Customers ranging from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are already using Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology with forklifts to support their commercial operations. It’s big business with more than 23,000 fuel cell-powered forklift operations currently in the United States. The buck doesn’t stop there either.

PLUG’s positioning within this market is impressive and growing overseas as well. The company is partnering with Deutsche Post’s (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) DHL delivery service to power its StreetScooter vans with HFCs. More recently, Plug Power stock announced an expanded relationship with Europe’s FM Logistic to supply its hydrogen capacity for the next five years.

Needless to say, the agreement with FM Logistic is a strong sign of the company’s continued commitment to lessening its carbon footprint, increasing productivity and efficiency and achieving those goals with Plug Power. What’s more, sporting a market cap of just under $900 million, I’m okay with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk taking a swipe at fuel cell electric vehicles. The observation from this strategist is investors in PLUG stock need only focus on the price chart and riding a position to profitability.

PLUG Stock Weekly Chart

To be clear and today’s share price aside, Plug stock is still a speculative investment. As InvestorPlace’s Thomas Niel recently warned, if Plug’s bold revenue goals aren’t met shareholder dilution is a real and highly undesirable possibility. Still, PLUG stock’s rally does look very promising.

The monthly view of Plug shares shows this year’s rally challenged prior key support dating back to 2014’s failed spike in the stock. This line in the sand remains resistance. But after three years of lateral consolidation work and with PLUG stock’s Bollinger Band just beginning to open up, I’m positive on shares entering 2020.

PLUG Stock Strategy: I’d recommend buying PLUG on a second attempt breakout above resistance if shares clear $3.77. It’s a momentum-based strategy and given the circumstances, it makes more sense than trying to purchase still-elusive value. To contain long stock exposure, taking initial profits around $5.00 – $5.25 in PLUG looks good. This area is near the 38% retracement level and reduces position risk without fear of bulls getting ahead of themselves and left holding the bag. Similarly, pulling “the plug” on Plug Power stock on a failure of $3 looks like equally smart business off and on the price chart.

Disclosure: Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management own positions in Plug Power (PLUG) and its derivatives, but no other securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional options-based strategies, related musings or to ask a question, you can find and follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits.