Why General Electric Stock Is a Turnaround Play That Might Never Turn

GE (NYSE: GE ) stock is a good choice for investors that are interested in turnaround plays. But it also requires some patience. In fact, be prepared to be confused with a lot of difficult-to-understand presentations over the next year.

The truth is that GE is a massive conglomerate that is trying to get rid of its deadwood. It has a lot of debt, and the company is trying to sell assets that pay it down. In addition, only two of its four major divisions are profitable. It is trying to turn these around. But progress is glacially slow.

GE Stock Has Moved Up On Turnaround Optimism

General Electric’s stock is up over 77% from its 52-week lows and almost 43% from its recent August lows. But is this justified? Has all the good news already been discounted in GE stock?

One thing to remember is what Warren Buffett said in his 1979 letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A ), (NYSE: BRK.B ):

“Both our operating and investing experience cause us to conclude that “turnarounds” seldom turn, and that the same energies and talent are much better employed in a good business purchased at a fair price than in a poor business purchased at a bargain price.”

Investors in GE stock should carefully consider whether this is the latter case that Buffett mentions.

GE Interest Charges Rose When Debt Fell

For example, General Electric still has a ton of debt that is dragging down its operations. As of its Q3 2019 earnings report, it had $93 billion in total borrowings. Yes, this is down from $104 billion at the end of 2018. And GE even reformulates this by stating that “industrial” net debt is only $49 billion, down from $55.3 billion at year-end.

But interest charges, for some reason, in Q3 were actually higher. The quarterly unreformulated earnings showed that interest was $1.28 billion, up from $1.16 billion a year ago. What’s up with that? How do interest charges climb when debt has fallen by such a big amount. Interest rates haven’t risen that much.

This is confusing to most people. GE talked about its “deleveraging” activities in the past quarter and in quarters to come. But so far, that has not reduced its overall interest charges.

Moreover, two of General Electric’s segments are still losing money. Power lost $144 million in the latest quarter, albeit down from losses of $688 million last year. Renewable Energy lost $98 million, down from a profit of $116 million last year. Does this add up to a turnaround? Not really.

So why all the ebullience in the GE stock price?

General Electric’s Stock Is Not Cheap on a Valuation Basis

On a forward earnings basis, GE stock trades at 18.5 times earnings for 2019. Analysts are expecting only 69 cents in adjusted EPS for 2020. This gives it a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6X for 2020. It has a paltry 0.35% dividend yield.

None of this adds up to a bargain investment for a stock with a $100 billion market value. And, remember, the only real way to successfully invest in a turnaround is to buy it a bargain price, with a good financial balance sheet.

There are plenty of healthy technology stocks with similar valuations and better financial statements that are in turnaround situations.

For example, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO ) is a similar large-cap stock ($199 billion) trading at 13 times earnings and has a 3.1% dividend yield. It has a better balance sheet with $27 billion in cash and investments and only $18.5 billion in debt for net cash of $9 billion.

Moreover, CSCO has produced over $14.5 billion in free cash flow in the past 12 months. Which turnaround do you think has a better chance — GE stock or CISCO stock? The answer is obvious.

CSCO is much cheaper and healthier.

What Investors Should Do

I think you should take Warren Buffett’s advice here. Turnarounds seldom turn. In this case, with GE stock, you are likely to have to wait a good period of time for the turnaround to be apparent.

In any case, GE stock already incorporates much of the valuation benefit from a turnaround sometime in the future. And the dividend yield is not enough to pay you to wait. Better to look elsewhere.

As of this writing, Mark Hake, CFA does not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.