Why You’ll Want to Consider Investing in … Flip Phones

Isn’t it funny when fashions and trends come full circle?

Source: Shutterstock

Fifteen, twenty years ago, when people shopped for cellphones, they wanted the smallest, lightest phones they could get.

Then Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone changed everything. Suddenly, your phone screen was also a computer screen, and miniature phones were out the window. Now, with the iPhone 11, that screen’s over 6 inches. Samsung’s (SSNLF) Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are nearly 7 inches!

For many, that size is becoming a liability. The whole appeal of smartphones is to have high-speed internet access in your pocket. Now with even higher speeds, thanks to the advent of 5G, this “Internet of Things” is set to reach new frontiers. However, that potential can never be fully reached unless the devices remain easily portable.

To solve this quandary, foldables are making a comeback. And in 2020, Motorola (NYSE: MSI ) will deliver a smartphone with an iPhone-sized display that folds neatly in half, crosswise, just like foldables used to. At about 3 by 3 ¾ inches, it’ll fit easily in your pocket.

Yep, that’s right: the “next big thing” is a tiny flip phone!

And it will even carry a famous brand name: the Motorola Razr.

But, fifteen years after its heyday, this Razr has some serious upgrades. In the “before and after” photo below, you can compare for yourself.

Source: Motorola.com

Back before the iPhone, the Razr was a best-seller, with over 130 million sold. If Motorola can recapture that magic, its stock could be on the verge of a major comeback, too.

Now, until these phones hit the market, it’s all just speculation. I like to deal with cold, hard facts. So, let’s see how Motorola measures up today.

In its latest earnings report from October, Motorola posted revenues of $1.99 billion, which was a 7% year-over-year gain. This was slightly better than expected, as were earnings of $2.04 per share. But that earnings beat is its smallest of the past two years.

For a fuller picture on Motorola, here is how MSI measures up in my Portfolio Grader tool:

Given the earnings trend, it’s no surprise that MSI falls down on its Earnings Momentum right now. But, as you saw above, there are some bright spots, including Operating Margins Growth. And MSI measures well on my proprietary measure of institutional money flow, earning it a “B” for its Quantitative Grade.

Money flow being one of the most important factors in a stock’s long term success, MSI rates a B-rated “Buy” overall.

That being said — I’ve got an even better investment up my sleeve. And it starts with one of the most profitable investing principles I know.

To illustrate that, one story I like to tell here in Market360 is that of the oil boom of the 2000s.

Back in 2003, if investors believed that crude oil was set for a big price rise, they had a handful of different vehicles to choose from. They could buy speculative futures contracts… they could buy a small oil company exploring for oil in some remote jungle … or they could have bought shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB ).

Core did no drilling or exploration of its own. It provided technology to the companies who did. So, rather than take on the risk of owning shares in a company looking for oil in just a handful of places, a Core Laboratories investor could sleep soundly. They knew the company was collecting a steady stream of money from a huge number of oil companies.

As oil prices climbed from $30 per barrel in 2003 to $100 per barrel in 2008, Core’s customers had more money to spend on exploration. Core’s revenues surged … and CLB stock went from $5 per share to $60 per share … a gain in market value of 1,100% .

With a stock like that, you’re not just tying your fortunes to one company. You’re also investing in a larger trend.

I’ve identified the stock that I believe can do the same for the future of smartphones.

The company was founded 25 years ago with the goal of developing next generation displays. Today, it has about 5,000 patents for the technology, which are used in tablets, smartphones, televisions and smart watches from big names like Samsung and LG. Soon, that will include the redesigned 2020 Razr.

But in its latest quarter, this company’s results blew away the likes of Motorola. Revenues and earnings gained more than 25% and 35%, respectively, both of which were well more than forecasted. The company expects 2019 revenues to gain as much as 65% year-over-year! No wonder it’s an A-rated “Strong Buy” in my Portfolio Grader.

Right now, this stock is a cornerstone of Project Mastermind, which I’m using to find top-notch stocks for my Accelerated Profits subscribers.

While we’ve focused on technology here today, you don’t need to be a programmer or any kind of tech guru to take part. I’ll tell you everything you need to know, as well as my buy recommendation, in my special report for Accelerated Profits, Project Mastermind Results.

The stock is still under my buy limit price — so you’ll want to sign up now; that way, you can get in while you can still do so cheaply. Click here for a free briefing on Project Mastermind and how I find the best of the best.

Louis Navellier had an unconventional start, as a grad student who accidentally built a market-beating stock system — with returns rivaling even Warren Buffett. In his latest feat, Louis discovered the “Master Key” to profiting from the biggest tech revolution of this (or any) generation. Louis Navellier may hold some of the aforementioned securities in one or more of his newsletters.