Not only will this week’s episode of “Moneyline” with Matt McCall fill you in on the future of technology, it’ll take you out to Las Vegas, Nevada. Why? Well, his whole team traveled to the annual Consumer Electronics Show, or CES 2020. There he did some of his famous boots-on-the-ground research to learn more about what companies will shape the world, and the world of investing, for the new decade and beyond.

Source: InvestorPlace

McCall’s research highlighted one really big idea: in the next decade or so, cars and trucks will be radically different. The roads we drive on might be unrecognizable. And flying cars will fill the airspace above our heads.

McCall is a big proponent of a concept he’s dubbed “Transportation 2.0,” and this episode explores the companies and tech at the heart of it.

Want electric vehicles? Well, there were plenty at the show, including ones from mainstream car makers Toyota (NYSE: TM ) and Hyundai (OTCMKTS: HYMTF ). But in a sense, electric vehicles are old news.

McCall’s really excited about even more drastic shifts in transportation. He checked out Niu (NASDAQ: NIU ), a Chinese manufacturer of smart electric scooters; McCall liked them so much he’s even considering purchasing one. And NIU is one of the tech stocks in his subscription portfolios. Companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Uber (NYSE: UBER ) are also creating next-generation partnerships worth a second look.

It’s clear these big names in tech know what’s up. Amazon is connecting its Alexa smart assistant to a seriously luxury car company. Lamborghini is partnering with Amazon to make its cars “smart.” McCall is excited about this partnership’s potential, particularly the new vehicle’s voice command capabilities.

And what’s more? Thanks to private tech companies like Bell, you might soon be calling an Uber ride for the sky. That’s right, the future of transportation seems to include flying taxis.

But more than anything else, McCall says that CES proves that the 2020 economy isn’t all that bad. In fact, this new decade has huge money-making potential.

Tune in to “Moneyline” for more on up-and-coming tech stocks, McCall’s perspective on virtual reality, race cars and a beautiful glimpse of Las Vegas at night.

