Here’s How Smart Investors Can Profit in a Bear Market

The chaos just keeps on coming. Major league sports have cancelled seasons. Tom Hanks is sick in Australia. Theme parks around the country are closing. And boy, investors are panicking. As the major indices continue to see an historic selloff that has halted trading three times, Matt McCall is here with some words of wisdom.

Source: InvestorPlace

Let’s start with the basics. If you’ve been following McCall for a while, you know he doesn’t want investors to panic about the coronavirus from China. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a heart — despite what his ex-girlfriends might tell you. The headlines scare him too. The economic impacts affect him, too.

But Matt McCall has experienced these stock market pullbacks before and knows that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by all-time highs. That’s not a bad pattern at all.

If you’re worried, start by washing your hands and turning off the TV. Focus on staying calm. Don’t sell your stocks and try to cash out. This is the investing opportunity of a lifetime for so many Americans, especially millennials. Get into solid names now at discount prices, and trust in the market’s long-term thesis.

China is containing the coronavirus. So is South Korea. There’s no reason the U.S. won’t, either.

McCall’s Podcast

So now that you’ve hyped yourself up to follow Matt’s advice and look to profit, where do you start? He’s starting by looking at typical safe-haven investments like bitcoin and gold. At one point last week, bitcoin hit $3,800. That’s crazy. And gold exchange-traded funds are suffering too.

McCall isn’t a gold bug, but he admits there’s no reason that the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Minors ETF (NYSEARCA: GDXJ ) should have ended last week almost 50% below its February highs. And bitcoin below $4,000? That’s a great time to increase your position.

And although he’s typically a fan of misunderstood small-capitalization names, he’s reviewing some big names in the market. To be clear, he’s not necessarily making “buy” recommendations, but simply pointing out where you could find opportunity.

Aerospace and defense names like Boeing (NYSE: BA ) and Raytheon (NYSE: RTN ) are down hard. Sure, Boeing has had its fair share of struggles with its 737 Max planes. But even in times of recession, the government still spends big on defense. Boeing and Raytheon are big companies that represent our country’s military strength. They aren’t going bankrupt anytime soon.

Then there’s companies like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) that the coronavirus is hitting hard. But why? There’s no reason the virus should impact FB stock. If anything, there are more people stuck at home and online.

Smart investors should be watching heavily discounted shares for good chances to profit.

For more big stocks to watch, his advice to millennials and more on McCall’s dating history, tune in to this episode of “Moneyline.”

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.