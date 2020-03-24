Inovio Is Still Hot as the Coronavirus Spreads

Investor interest in pharmaceutical firms developing drugs to treat the coronavirus from China keeps climbing. And why not? Investors hope that a vaccine or other medication will lower the anxiety the world is now facing with this rapidly spreading virus.

The bad news is that a miracle drug is on the way. Positive results from an experimental treatment are the best-case scenario. And so, if companies like Inovio (NASDAQ: INO ) are not set to have a product on the market, why should investors still care about the company? INO stock is getting plenty of buying as the market bets on the next blockbuster drug that will treat coronavirus patients.

Even when humanity figures out a way to tame this virus, it will come back again. And if it returns during the next flu season, the world will be ready.

Inovio develops DNA-based solutions to treat and prevent cancers and other infectious diseases. On March 12, the company said the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation awarded the firm a $5 million grant.

So, Inovio may use the funds to “accelerate the testing and scale-up of Cellectra 3PSP proprietary smart device for the intradermal delivery of INO-4800, a DNA vaccine for COVID-19. INO-4800 is in preclinical studies and is planned to advance into Phase 1 clinical trials in the U.S.”

This device administers a potential DNA vaccine for the coronavirus. The company hopes to deliver a million doses of INO-4800 by the end of the year.

Risks With INO Stock

Inovio’s fourth-quarter report highlights the risks of investing in INO stock. The company posted revenue of just $279,000 in the quarter and $4.1 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. Expenses of $30.7 million and $115.2 million for the quarter and year greatly exceeded revenue. In other words, this led to a net loss of 38 cents a share in the fourth quarter and a loss of $1.21 a share last year.

Investors need not mind the losses. This is a drug discovery firm, so research and development costs are understandably high.

And more importantly, Inovio believes it is optimally suited to treat the coronavirus. On its conference call, Inovio said it will adapt its drug platform around the coronavirus itself, potentially making it even more effective.

Inovio Offers Investors a Great Opportunity

First, Inovio has experience in dealing with drug development for contagious viruses. It entered studies against the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). It also helps that Inovio has received funding to help it speed up its progress.

Next, Inovio will likely post clinical results ahead of its peers, and investors are anxiously awaiting. These findings are important because the company will know if it has a product that will help slow or eliminate the spread of the virus.

Considering these positives, I conclude that INO stock is suitable for speculative investors. The company has less than one year of cash on hand. And according to Simply Wall St., the firm is not profitable and is not forecast to become profitable over the next three years.

How do investors estimate a fair value? Well, in a 5-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model, assume revenue growing at least 100% rate after Inovio launches its coronavirus product. Also, with these metrics below, the stock is worth $10.25 a share.

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 13.5%-14.5% 14% Terminal Revenue Multiple 10x-11x 10.5x Fair Value $9.68-$10.85 $10.25

The upside in INO stock depends on the company having a product to fight the coronavirus. Otherwise, the stock may fall as investors lose interest in the company.

