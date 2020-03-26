Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s quite understandable that the only few publicly traded companies doing well are pharmaceutical firms. For Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD ), its efforts to find a treatment for Covid-19 has skyrocketed shares this year. At one point on an intraday basis, GILD stock was up over 32%. This is especially remarkable considering that the company only returned about 9% for shareholders last year.

However, recent volatility suggests that not all is well with GILD stock. True, shares are still in positive territory for the year. But the turmoil in the markets have prevented Gilead Sciences from having any sense of stability. To be perfectly honest, though, this wildness isn’t surprising. In recent days, the pharmaceutical firm is desperately balancing its image while fighting the virus.

On the optimistic side of things, Gilead has an opportunity to attract investors for the long haul. Since February, GILD stock hasn’t yet closed below parity for the year. If you look at almost every other publicly traded company, few can claim the same.

Additionally, Gilead has the resources to sustainably produce a vaccine. Of course, there are other companies racing for an effective treatment, such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO ), which I like as a speculative bet. But I concede that many of the Covid-19 plays are just that, speculative. In contrast, no one will mistake GILD stock as a fly-by-night investment.

Furthermore, Gilead has received the best kind of organic marketing, presidential endorsement. The Trump administration has routinely touted the company’s experimental drug remdesivir as a promising treatment.

In most circumstances, this shout out is a net positive. But right now, it’s also a liability.

GILD Stock in the Political Crossfire

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs for Covid-19. Obviously, this leaves patients with severe cases in a very desperate situation. And this is also where the PR troubles begin for Gilead Sciences.

Though remdesivir is all over the news, it is again experimental. Without FDA approval, prescribing the drug requires case-by-case special procedures. However, because of overwhelming demand – and President Donald Trump isn’t exactly helping matters – Gilead claims that it had to shut down its emergency access program. By moving toward a broader access platform, management states that it can better serve patients in need.

In reality, this transition has been unwieldy to say the least. It’s also left many patients and their doctors and caregivers confused. At a time like this, pharmaceuticals need to put drugs in patients’ hands yesterday. Naturally, this isn’t a good look for Gilead, potentially impacting GILD stock.

Further, the back and forth between Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Trump leaves Americans even more perplexed. Trump is pounding the table on remdesivir while Dr. Fauci insists that more evidence is needed to establish its efficacy.

As if that weren’t enough, accusations about profiteering threaten to undermine the broader momentum in GILD stock. On Wednesday, Gilead asked the FDA to rescind orphan status for remdesivir. Designed to incentivize pharmaceuticals to develop drugs for underserved medical needs, orphan status protects drug makers against competition for a period of seven years.

As you might expect, this raised eyebrows as it suggested Gilead was primarily looking to profit off the coronavirus before encountering public pressure. Considering that industry insiders accuse Gilead of price gouging in the past, this doesn’t look good.

An Imperfect Buying Opportunity

I understand why the public – especially those impacted by Covid-19 – are frustrated with Gilead. Cynically, though, all companies are looking to profit. Some are better than others at concealing their true intentions.

But whatever the case may be, ultimately, I view GILD stock as a buying opportunity. By no means is this a perfect play. Admittedly, these recent developments have made me question where we truly stand with corporate integrity.

However, the extreme global response to the coronavirus suggests that Gilead and its ilk are more relevant than ever. With entire countries shutting down their economies, addressing the next pandemic will soon be priority number one.

Let’s be real: there’s no way we can afford another one of these economy-halting crises. Thus, GILD is a buy, whether you like it or not.

