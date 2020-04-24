Adept Games: AuthorDigital Launches New Gaming Studio With Super.com

Independent game company AuthorDigital has announced the creation of Adept Games with the help of Super.com.

Adept Games is a new game studio that is being led by author Serena Robar as CEO. Her husband, Jason Robar, is also part of the company and is taking on the role of chief product officer. Joining them in the studio’s creation is Bill Roper, the chief creative officer of the studio.

Super.com’s contribution to Adept games comes in the form of a $5.5 million investment. The goal of the studio is to use this investment to strengthen its position in the U.S. game market. The money comes from a $50 million game fund from Super.com.

Roper’s position at Adept Games is worth pointing out. He’s a veteran of the game industry and has served various roles at several companies. That includes spending time with Blizzard Entertainment and working on titles in the Warcraft, Starcraft and Diablo series.

Here’s what Bill Roper has to say about the new game studio.

“We’ve spent the past few months assembling the core of a veteran game company. Many of us have worked with each other several times before, so it’s been like getting a great band back together. We’re also excited to bring on and learn from a wide spectrum of young, new voices. This puts us in a fantastic place to accelerate design and development while looking for a few more great people to round out the company.”

