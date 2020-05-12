Buy Uber Stock For the Long Haul Despite Near-Term Headwinds

The first full week of May was an active one for ride-hailing companies, as both Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) and Uber (NYSE: UBER ) delivered earnings, the first for a period including the novel coronavirus outbreak. Uber stock came out looking golden, soaring more than 17% over the final two days of last week on heavy volume on both occasions.

Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

Regardless of the stock movement, investors shouldn’t get carried away — whether bullish or bearish — over two days of market action. That said, Uber’s impressive end to last week is hard to overlook given the wider context.

Last Thursday, the company said it lost almost $3 billion, or $1.70 a share, in the first quarter. Analysts expected a loss of 83 cents a share. Uber stock still rallied more than 11%.

The following day, Uber soared almost 6% despite the April jobs report indicating that the U.S. unemployment rate is nearing 15%. Remember that Uber’s two marquee customer demographics are those using the service to go to and from work and discretionary spenders looking to go out to drink, eat and enjoy themselves.

Rising joblessness, in theory, should be bad news indeed for ride-hailing stocks, but the markets aren’t acting that way.

What’s Fueling the Uber Rally

One way of looking at Uber over the near-term is that it’s a novel coronavirus “tug of war” stock. One side, there’s the negative pull of declining ridership. The company said ordered rides plunged 80% in April. On the other hand, restaurants being relegated to delivery orders in the wake of the pandemic are providing a major boon to the Uber Eats delivery service, which takes some of the pain off the low ridership numbers.

Yes, Uber deserves some credit for having a service ready to benefit from stay at home directives, something rival Lyft didn’t have going for it entering the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, Uber management is implying that April is likely to be the bottom for declining ridership.

That could be true and it probably is, but on a market-to-market basis, there’s no uniformity regarding Covid-19 reopenings and how various regions will look after that happens.

“While performance varies in different markets, overall, it appears that rides bookings have begun to stabilize and some markets such as New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Chicago are seeing slight sequential growth,” according to Morningstar. “Management also stated that the openings of businesses in Georgia and Texas have very quickly pushed ride bookings up substantially from the lows.”

Excluding Chicago, I’m going to tear that statement apart. By no accounts were reopenings in Georgia and Texas as spectacular as hoped. In fact, Travis County, home to Austin — one of the largest cities in the Lone Star State — just extended its stay at home order.

Six counties comprising the Bay Area of California are essentially going to be closed at least until the end of this month and New York’s reopening process is likely to be slow, as is the state’s right to implement it that way.

Finally, and I comment with some authority on the matter because I live here, there’s not much open in Southern California. The businesses here that “reopened” on May 8 wouldn’t be germane to Uber –think toy stores and book shops. Southern California restaurants that are defying the no seating directive, and there are a few, may be luring some Uber riders, but they’re not operating at anything close to full capacity. In fact, Los Angeles County just announced an extension of stay-at-home orders until July, which does not bode well for Uber.

Bottom Line

Read enough articles by my InvestorPlace colleagues and I on travel and leisure companies adversely affected by Covid-19 and you’ll see a common theme. That being that airlines, casino companies, cruise operators and, yes, ride-hailing purveyors won’t see a return to 2019 levels until “xx” years from now.

In the case of Uber, it’s probably 2022 before ridership resembles what it did in 2019. Oddly enough, that’s not enough of a reason to sell the stock. Not when broader benchmarks are soaring on days when jobless claims spike and unemployment flirts with 15%.

Todd Shriber has been an InvestorPlace contributor since 2014. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.