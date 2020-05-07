The Evidence Continues to Favor a Much Larger Rally for Microsoft Stock

If Wall Street is to be believed and trends are to be followed, off and on the price chart Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is in a market-leading position. Right now Microsoft stock is offering investors a well-balanced, risk-adjusted opportunity to buy shares with increased confidence and support.

Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

The novel coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic have proven devastating. It’s also still a work in progress for many individuals and companies. But for Microsoft, the market’s largest publicly-traded company, business and support from investors have been good. And those trends in motion look as formidable as ever.

Off the price chart, the significance of last week’s all-around outstanding earnings beat from Microsoft shouldn’t be dismissed. In brief, the company delivered Street-topping year-over-year sales growth of 15% on revenues of $35.02 billion. The top-line beat was complimented by a solid profit beat of 14 cents on earnings of $1.40 per share.

The tech giant’s revenues were fortified by the company’s commercial cloud business, whose growth ramped up by 39%. At the same time, Microsoft’s marquee Azure platform saw demand continue to balloon by a stronger-than-expected 59%. Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) competing AWS might still be larger, but Microsoft is showing its ability to thrive and chip away at market share.

Microsoft Stock Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Microsoft issued revenue guidance with a midpoint of $36.33 billion. The figure amounts to more tepid growth of 7.7%. If realized, it would mark the slowest sales increase since 2017. What’s more, Street views based on the Refinitiv consensus estimate is modestly higher at $36.42 billion.

The outlook could offer some modest room for bearish objection. Yet following the results, the analyst community remains upbeat on Microsoft’s prospects.

Buy ratings on MSFT totaling 28 remain unchanged. Shares are also projected to climb roughly 9% to a median 12-month price target of $200. And if we’re to believe analysts at Wedbush, Microsoft stock could rise as much as 20% as the firm’s Street high estimate of $210 per share was lifted by ten bucks to $220.

Bearish doubting Thomases might also consider the possibility of a conservative Microsoft management sandbagging its outlook. What’s more, bears are up against another solid trend in motion, namely its bullish price chart.

Microsoft Stock Weekly Price Chart



Source: Charts by TradingView

Microsoft shares weren’t immune to the ravages of the short-lived, but record-breaking and numbing Covid-19 bear market. But with an equally tenacious bull rally still hard at work and the stock’s relative out-performance through both periods, Microsoft’s demonstrated leadership is obvious.

Right now the stock’s bullish tenacity is also signaling a solid buy entry for today’s investors. This week Microsoft shares followed through on its earnings bid by breaking out of a bullish handle within a slightly steep or ‘V-shaped’ cup pattern. I’d conservatively place a price target of $225 – $230 on the stock by year’s end. That’s marginally above Wedbush’s Street high estimate.

Our more upbeat forecast reflects the larger pattern’s roughly 55 point depth relative to a potential rally out of the cup. The outlook allows roughly three times the profit opportunity versus commonly used stop-loss management of 7% to 8% in shares. In a healthy market climate like today, this type of strategy makes increasing sense based on principles popularized by growth investor William O’Neill.

For like-minded investors that want to position more securely in a sometimes quick-to-turn stock environment, I’d suggest looking at Microsoft’s options market. With earnings risk out of the way, I like the idea of using a variation on the collar strategy.

This offshoot of the collar buys shares, ‘reasonably’ protects the underlying stock with a bear put spread, and finances some or all of that insurance with a ‘reasonable’ out-of-the-money call sale. Reviewing the board and Microsoft at $183.90, one favored play is buying the July $175 / $150 put spread, selling the July $195 call, and buying shares for roughly even money.

Investment accounts under Christopher Tyler’s management do not currently own positions in securities mentioned in this article. The information offered is based upon Christopher Tyler’s observations and strictly intended for educational purposes only; the use of which is the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits