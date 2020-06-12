American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ), plunged on June 11 as investors worried that states will reinstate shutdowns and that fears of the novel coronavirus will intensify among Americans. AAL stock dropped around 40%.



However, in all likelihood, neither phenomenon will occur. Meanwhile, American Airlines’ financial position looks solid.

Some media outlets are trying to heavily emphasize slight upticks in hospitalizations and cases in several states. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s point man on the virus who has always been extremely pessimistic about developments regarding the pandemic, recently gave a couple of typically gloomy interviews.

But for several reasons, the lockdowns will not be reinstituted. First of all, data shows that deaths from the virus, probably the most important statistic, are, thankfully, not nearly as high as they were during the pandemic’s peak in April and early May.

The Second Wave and AAL Stock

At that time, nationwide deaths routinely approached and sometimes even meaningfully exceeded 2,000 per day. At this point, they’re running under 1,000 per day.

I believe that there are two main reasons for the huge decrease in deaths. First, as the head of an Italian hospital recently stated, the virus is weakening tremendously.

Secondly, Gilead’s drug, remdesivir, which has been shown to effectively combat the virus, is saving tens of thousands of patients. And for the same reasons, any second wave of the virus will be much less deadly than the initial months of the first wave.

Meanwhile, it will be impossible for the same governors who recently encouraged and in some cases joined mass protests to effectively justify and enforce new shutdowns.

I believe that, if they try to do so, state legislators will take action to combat the shutdowns (that scenario is already playing out in Pennsylvania), police will refuse to enforce the shutdowns, and many if not most business owners will defy them.

As far as fears of the virus are concerned, the pathogen’s fatality rate turned out to be quite low overall. The CDC has estimated that the true fatality rate of the virus is 0.26%. Of course, it’s much lower for healthy people under the age of 70. And I believe that remdesivir has meaningfully further lowered the fatality rate.

Given the actual fatality rate, I think that Americans are extremely unlikely to know any healthy person under the age of 70 who has died from the virus. Consequently, fear of the coronavirus among such people, as shown by the recent protests, has become quite low.

American Will Survive

I have no doubt that American Airlines will outlast the pandemic. First of all, demand for the company’s flights, in-line with my previous predictions, has surged already.

Specifically, during Memorial Day weekend, 56% of its available seats were filled, up from just 15% in April. It should be noted, however, that the airline was flying just 20% of the flights that it had planned before the pandemic.

But last month, an average of 110,000 people per day flew on the company’s planes, up dramatically from “about 32,000 customers per day in April.” according to The Boston Globe.

And importantly, American Airlines believes that demand will rebound further going forward. In a May 27 appearance, American CEO Doug Parker said demand, “looks better as we look out into June.”

Moreover, the company is putting its money where its mouth is. Specifically, American Airlines plans to increase its capacity to 55% of its pre-pandemic schedule in July, versus just 20% in May.

And speaking of money, the airline’s cash burn rate is dropping and likely to fall further. In April, the company expected its average cash burn in the second quarter to drop to $70 million per day.

The company recently announced that it expects its daily cash burn rate to fall to $40 million later this month. And on May 27, its CFO, Derek Kerr, estimated that its burn rate would come in at$10 million-$20 million per day in Q3 and Q4.

On May 27, the company said it had $11 billion in cash. That means that, at an average burn rate of $20 million per day, the company, according to my estimates, could survive well over 500 days, or over 16 months. And that’s assuming that it will not receive any more cash from the government or the private sector. Over 16 months will be more than enough time for either a vaccine to be made or for the virus to completely disappear.

The Bottom Line

Shutdowns will not be reimposed and fears of the virus among non-elderly, healthy people will remain low. Therefore, the demand for American Airlines’ flights will continue to recover.

Meanwhile, the American has more than enough money to outlast the pandemic. Therefore, longer-term investors should buy AAL stock on weakness.

As of this writing, Larry Ramer owned shares of Gilead. Larry has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 13 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been airline stocks, oil stocks and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer.