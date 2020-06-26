You’ll Love Niu Technologies Stock If You Like Skinny Jeans

Many years ago at church, I found something that you typically don’t find in houses of worship. I saw a young man wearing incredibly tight jeans. Stunned, I decided to investigate this fascinating topic, which brings me to Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU ) and the underappreciated catalyst for Niu Technologies stock.

How, you may ask? According to Niu’s website, the company is a lifestyle brand that combines technology, style and most importantly, mobility. I believe the company’s leadership team is onto something relevant within our popular culture, which is why you want to keep close tabs on Niu Technologies stock.

Long story short, American culture has changed. If young men today want to wear skinny jeans, who the heck am I to pass judgment?

Since realizing this, I have learned two things. First, never judge a book by its cover. Second, Niu probably sells boatloads of its electric-powered scooters to younger consumers.

If you’ve been following fashion trends, you know Niu Technologies stock is about to cook up some profits.

Lifestyle Shifts Perfectly Suit Niu Technologies Stock

If you had asked me 20 years ago if electric-powered scooters would ever become mainstream, I would have given that event the same likelihood as seeing men wearing very tight jeans without a hint of self-consciousness or irony.

Back then, any vehicle with two wheels had to emit both obnoxiously loud noises and petrol-based byproducts. The culture at the time explains why Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG ) was a powerhouse name up until the Great Recession. Basically, Harley is a man’s man of a company.

On the other hand, Niu Technologies is the exact opposite of Harley-Davidson. With Niu’s scooters, you don’t get your hands dirty. Instead, you have an app that tells you everything you need to know about your transportation platform.

In perhaps every single point of comparison, Niu Technologies stock is the antithesis of HOG. If you pull up their technical charts, that is a very good thing.

Frankly, traditional motorcycles are on their way out. As I mentioned above, young Americans today have challenged convention with an unprecedented commitment. Yes, the Woodstock generation had their fun and all, but they mostly sold out and got ties and 401ks.

As the oldest millennials have aged into Harley-Davidson’s target demographic, they have refused to capitulate. Instead, trendy tech names like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and more recently Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA ) have captured their hearts and their wallets.

Given the identical catalysts, I think Niu Technologies stock is a strong long-term buy.

A Possible Discount Over the Horizon

While I like NIU, I also believe that the present environment is volatile. Yesterday, investors learned that 1.48 million Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits. Economists had predicted the number would be between 1.3 million and 1.4 million.

For me, the actual number — unless it’s wildly divergent from estimates — doesn’t matter. Rather, I’m worried that jobless claims still register in the millions every week since the crisis started. That’s not just bad news for Niu Technologies stock, but the overall economy.

Therefore, I would approach NIU conservatively for the time being. Get your hands in there but keep the powder keg dry. Should we see more economically unfavorable data points, you’ll be ready to add to your position. Also, let’s not forget that we’re seeing huge spikes in novel coronavirus cases. This too could introduce shocks to the markets.

But if you’re willing to be patient, I have a good feeling about Niu Technologies stock. Ultimately, the underlying lifestyle company feeds the eternal demand for transportation but in a manner that’s culturally relevant. And that should translate to big profits, which is something we can all agree on, no matter how tight your jeans are.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he owns NKLA stock. He is also considering buying NIU within the next 72 hours.