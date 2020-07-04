A well-diversified portfolio is one that’s spread across asset classes. Within the equities segment, portfolio diversification can be in terms of high growth stocks and dividend stocks.

In general, companies with robust cash flows and steady growth in dividends are from mature industries. These dividend stocks have relatively low beta and are a good defensive play.

Here are 4 high-yield dividend stocks to buy to ride out the storm:

Altria Group (NYSE: MO

(NYSE: 3M Company (NYSE: MMM

(NYSE: Chevron (NYSE: CVX

(NYSE: AT&T Inc (NYSE: T

Besides a high dividend yield, I believe that these stocks are also trading at attractive valuations. This gives room for stock upside besides regular cash income.

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Ride Out the Storm: Altria Group (MO)

Source: Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

Among high-yield dividend stocks, MO stock is attractive for several reasons.

First, the stock offers a payout of $3.36, which implies a dividend yield of 8.18%. These dividends are sustainable, making the stock attractive for income investors.

Second, equity markets have surged higher after the coronavirus driven meltdown. A broad market correction is likely before further upside. In this scenario, it makes sense to consider exposure to a stock with a low beta of 0.46.

Another factor that makes MO stock attractive is the company’s valuation. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings-ratio of 9.67. I believe that the stock can trend higher considering the valuations.

From a business growth perspective, the company is in a stage of transformation that will yield results in the coming years. The company is focusing on non-combustible products including moist smokeless tobacco, oral nicotine pouches, heated tobacco and e-vapour. In addition, the company is leveraging on established brands like Marlboro to deliver steady cash flows.

Its worth noting that the company is committed to a dividend pay-out target of 80% of the diluted earnings per share. As earnings grow in the coming years, the dividend will similarly increase.

3M Company (MMM)

Source: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

MMM stock is another name that investors should consider for their portfolios. Currently, the company has a dividend pay-out of $5.88, implying a dividend yield of 3.71%. MMM stock also has a low beta of 0.99 and this makes the stock suitable for low risk-taking income investors.

In terms of earnings growth, the company’s healthcare and consumer sector are likely to be game changers. With the novel coronavirus pandemic, consumer healthcare will likely see big growth. At the same time, sub-segments such as drug delivery, food safety and medical solutions are likely to drive growth in the healthcare segment.

Another factor that could be a long-term growth driver is the company’s presence in countries like China, India and Brazil. There is immense growth potential in these countries across sectors. In the near-term, the demand for respirators is likely to drive growth for the company.

Overall, 3M Company has a strong business model, high investments in research and a growing presence in emerging markets. These factors will ensure strong cash flows in the coming years and dividends that continue to grow.

Chevron (CVX)

Source: Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

The current year has been one of the most challenging periods ever for oil and gas companies. After the oil price meltdown, there was a relatively sharp recovery. Production cut agreements between OPEC and non-OPEC members has helped in terms of stabilizing oil prices.

One of the most attractive names in the energy sector is Chevron. With low debt, quality oil assets and high dividends, the stock is worth considering for the core portfolio.

Currently, CVX stock has a payout of $5.16 for a current dividend yield of 5.84%. The company has prioritized dividends and with a stress-free balance sheet, I don’t see any reason for concern.

In terms of assets, Chevron has 71bboe of 6P resources. This will ensure that production growth is steady in the coming years and cash flows swell. Further, with a total liquidity position of $30 billion, the company is fully financed for investments in the next 12-24 months.

In the next three to five years, I expect CVX stock to pay higher dividends as free cash flow swells from assets like the Permian. Overall, the stock is worth holding and I believe that the worst might be over for oil prices. As oil trends higher and EBITDA margin expands, CVX stock will also gain momentum.

AT&T Inc (T)

Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

AT&T is another quality company with several reasons to be bullish. Starting with dividends, T stock has a current dividend pay-out of $2.08, which implies a dividend yield of 6.94%.

Its also worth noting that T stock has declined by 23.3% for the year and I see this as a good buying opportunity. At a current P/E ratio of 9.4, the stock is indeed attractive for long-term investors.

In terms of yield sustainability, the company reported $14.1 billion in free cash flow after dividends in FY2019. Currently, the company has $10 billion in cash and $15 billion in undrawn credit facility. Therefore, there are no concerns on the dividend front. Importantly, the liquidity allows the company to invest in technology and content for HBO Max.

Overall, the company’s mobility business remains stable and I believe that the entertainment group can be a potential growth driver.