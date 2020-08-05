5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, TSLA, NVDA, AMD, GE

The S&P 500 hit a new record high for its seventh-straight daily session, as it comes off its fifth-straight weekly gain and as it closes the books on its fifth straight monthly gain. With all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades as we enter September.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Apple (AAPL)

Let’s start with the biggest — Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) — then do the baddest. Apple began its post-split trading on Monday, with shares rallying almost 5% as a result. Of course, the stock hit new all-time highs as well.

Apple gapped higher a month ago and hasn’t looked back since. Any dip along the way has been gobbled up as shares continue to push higher. On Monday, it cleared the 261.8% extension with authority. As a result, it has bulls looking up to the three-times range extension at $138.48.

On the downside, look for uptrend support (blue line) and the 10-day moving average to continue buoying this name. Apple and the market cannot run forever, but as long as it’s above these marks, buying the dip remains bulls’ key strategy.

Below $118 and we may see shares visit the two-times range extension near $109. One day we may see a retest of $100, which gives investors a nice round price level to buy at, particularly as it was previous resistance.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Tesla (TSLA)

Like Apple, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) — the baddest — began its post-split trading on Monday.

At its highs, Tesla was up 82% from its August 11th low just 14 trading days prior. Reasonable? Absolutely not. But who wants to fight price action like this when a stock is capable of such a move?

If we continue higher, I’d like to see if Tesla can hit $500. It came close on Monday, hitting $497. Above $500 puts the 361.8% extension in play at $517.63.

On a dip, let’s see if Tesla stock breaks below the 10-day moving average and the three-times range extension at $441.90. Below could put $370 in play and the 20-day moving average.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) continues to be a stud, hitting new all-time highs on Monday as well. It’s surprising how many big names hit new highs with the S&P 500 about flat on the day. Hmm…

In any regard, the stock finally hit its 261.8% extension near $535. For some investors, that may cause them to take some profits off the table and/or raise their stop-losses.

Above $535 and technically speaking, the three-times range extension is in play at $586.76. A break of $500 and the 10-day moving average puts the post-earnings low on the table at $475.15.

Below that and the $450 to $460 area is possible, followed by the 50-day moving average.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Keeping up with the pair, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) also hit new all-time highs on the day.

This ended up being a beautiful setup for the longs. If you recall, I liked the way the 20-day moving average was supporting this stock, as the stock was putting in a series of higher lows (blue line).

Ultimately though, we needed a rotation above its post-earnings high near $88. We got that action on Monday, with shares clearing $92 at one point. From here, see if the stock can climb to $95.71, the 261.8% extension. Above puts $100 in play.

On the downside, a move below $88 puts the 20-day moving average and uptrend support in play. Below puts $77.50 on the table and could cause some bulls to step out of the stock in the short term.

Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 5: General Electric (GE)

Despite much of the bullish action on Wall Street, General Electric (NYSE: GE ) is not enjoying such gains.

Let’s be blunt: this stock trades like crap. There are so many names in a strong uptrend, making powerful moves that there’s no real reason to be trading GE on the long side.

If you’re an investor and see value, then that’s one thing. But there are simply no technicals here that support the bullish case.

A move over the 20-day and 50-day moving averages, as well as downtrend resistance (blue line) shifts momentum in bulls’ favor, but short of that, $6 seems like a probable target. A close below $6 puts the $5.50 low in play, a level that buoyed GE for three straight sessions.

On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a LONG position in NVDA.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell.