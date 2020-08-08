If you’re feeling disoriented, you’re not alone. On one hand, we have many reasons to feel pessimistic about the future, including deadlock in Washington. But on the other hand, the major indices are lighting up the boards with green ink, delighting but also confusing onlookers. In this craziness, it’s been difficult to find cheap stocks to buy.

However, because the fundamentals are so disjointed, those who are late to the game – honestly, who can blame you? – still have an opportunity to ride this ridiculous bull market. That even goes for the biotechnology space, with several vaccine companies experiencing volatility recently.

Part of that came from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who startled the international community with his bold claim that his nation approved the first novel coronavirus vaccine. By skipping critical late-stage clinical trials, Russia jumped to the head of the class. If its vaccine proves effective, that will pour cold water on our own race to find a solution. As well, it would negatively impact the U.S.’s global reputation.

The unknown shook up the speculative biotech space. But it could also spell opportunity for underappreciated cheap stocks to buy in the sector.

Beyond the search for a vaccine, businesses must adapt to the new normal. For some companies like Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC ) or Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM ), they automatically gained supreme relevance. As such, they command a massive premium. But don’t fret! There are multiple cheap stocks to buy, including these:

Of course, with this unprecedented crisis, anything can happen. But if you’re willing to stomach turbulence, these cheap stocks to buy could become very profitable over the long run.

Identiv (INVE)

Prior to the pandemic, building security and access management represented a vital need, benefiting providers of such solutions like Identiv. But when the pandemic first struck, this demand profile took a hit. It wasn’t as if this industry suddenly became irrelevant. Rather, with the work-from-home revolution, there weren’t too many people in the office. Thus, INVE stock tanked in March of this year.

Eventually, though, you’ve got to figure that employees will return to the office. As America gradually comes back from “vacation,” access management will become far more crucial. This is where Identiv’s frictionless and hands-free solution should help lift INVE stock.

Additionally, the company has pivoted to incorporate contact tracing among its offerings. Utilizing its proprietary software, Identiv can pull up movement reports of people who crossed through specific barriers that may have been contaminated due to the presence of the novel coronavirus. It’s forward-thinking solutions like this that make Identiv one of the more compelling cheap stocks to buy.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

As you know, fear and uncertainty drive the case for gold bullion. But with declining coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, investors shifted back into equities and government bonds. Therefore, gold miners like Kinross Gold tumbled badly on declining prices for precious metals. Nevertheless, I think this is short-sighted. If you can handle some volatility, I would seriously think about buying KGC stock on discount.

First, we all know what happened when we thought we had a handle on the Covid-19 pandemic. Loosening their mitigation practices, people began mingling for non-essential activities. Later, cases started to rise. According to infectious disease experts, we can possibly see cases rise again as many schools and colleges reopen. If so, I wouldn’t be surprised to see KGC stock likewise shoot higher.

Second, even if the coronavirus magically faded away, the economic crisis will still be with us. According to BlackEnterprise.com, more than 30 million Americans face eviction. That would be a catastrophic nightmare. Therefore, I still strongly believe that cheap stocks to buy in the precious metals sector is a smart move.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Because of the existential threat of Covid-19, several companies that may offer a direct health solution witnessed incredible investor sentiment. As a generic drug maker, I’d argue that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn’t one of them. Yes, TEVA stock bounced back from its March doldrums, but so did most cheap stocks.

However, it’s the indirect benefit, if you will, of the coronavirus that intrigues me about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Once a respected organization, its image fell into tatters due to several damning scandals and controversies. As a result, TEVA stock cratered from its peak.

But no one is talking about that now. Instead, everyone has corona-fever. Quietly, Teva has an opportunity to rebuild its reputation.

Also, the pandemic will eventually fade away, either naturally or through a vaccine. At that point, resumption of normal drug supply chains will occur. To get ahead of this development, you may want to consider TEVA stock now.

Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

As an oncology firm, Monopar Therapeutics is on the cutting edge of biotechnology. Primarily, the company develops drugs to improve clinical outcomes in advanced-stage cancers. But when the coronavirus struck, investor attention shifted to Covid plays. Hence, MNPR stock has never quite recovered from its corrective phase this year.

To be fair, I can’t assign Monopar’s underperformance entirely on the pandemic. However, the acute demand for addressing Covid-19 patients meant that cancer patients – a demographic at risk for severe complications from the disease – essentially had to take a backseat.

Interestingly, though, its drug MNPR-101, which addresses advanced solid cancers, may be a candidate for treating people with severe Covid-19. Adding to the intrigue is that a vaccine may not arrive in time for the election. Even if it did, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that it may not be completely effective.

Potentially, the ability to address bad cases of Covid-19 could set Monopar apart from the others. Undoubtedly, it’s a risky play, but MNPR stock has substance for the intrepid.

Ford (F)

If you’re an optimist and you like a good deal, you may want to consider Ford on your list of cheap stocks to buy. For years, the iconic automaker has floundered in mediocrity. Honestly, I’ve done my fair share of bashing F stock. But if you’ve read my latest take on Ford, you know that my attitude has changed dramatically.

Don’t get me wrong – I still don’t like American cars. Therefore, I doubt I’ll ever support Ford as a driver. But as an investor, I like what I see in F stock, so much so that I included it in my portfolio.

For a deeper dive into the company’s potential, you can read my article. In summary, I’m convinced that the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a gamechanger. Offered at an attractive price, the Mach-E is covered in a likewise attractive chassis. Further, I’m not worried about Ford diluting the Mustang brand.

Here’s the deal: the Detroit gearhead that loves the iconic Mustang platform – a two-door coupe powered by a big V8 engine – is dying off. Nowadays, people love SUVs and crossovers. And the Mach-E is a great one. Thus, you should consider Ford as one of the cheap stocks to buy while it’s still cheap.

Cars.com (CARS)

Out of the various investment sectors available, the automotive market caught me by surprise by the widest margin. Personally, I thought that going out and buying a car during this pandemic was a bad idea. Not only do we have to worry about a poor economic environment, I anticipated dealers would be flush with inventory.

With people losing jobs and facing evictions, no one would be buying cars. Therefore, you just need to wait for a better deal. How wrong I was.

In a strange twist, used-car dealerships are desperate to buy your vehicle. And that makes the case for Cars.com being one of the surprising cheap stocks to buy. Due to the coronavirus-fueled disruption of the automotive supply chain, there are fewer cars available to sell. Hence, CARS stock makes for a great idea.

Another factor to consider is the rise of the urban customer. Because using public transportation is a health risk, many big-city dwellers bought their first cars. Naturally, this reduces inventory in an already strained situation. While it’s unintuitive in many respects, CARS stock is nevertheless an intriguing buy.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Nowadays, video content distribution is no longer the exclusive domain of TV broadcasts. With the influx of smart devices along with the rapid development of internet technologies, people consume content from myriad platforms. Not only that, they expect broadcast-level smoothness and clarity. And that’s where Limelight Networks gets to work.

As an edge services platform, Limelight facilitates low-latency content broadcasting. In the pre-pandemic days, this was becoming a crucially important market due to the streaming revolution. Today? It’s all the more critical because of the pandemic and associated lockdowns. Plus, with economic pressure mounting for millions of households, many have decided to cut the cord. While painful for traditional TV content producers, this dynamic is a positive for LLNW stock.

Up until recently with the return of sports, for example, there wasn’t much point to a TV subscription. However, online content producers have been much more adaptable to this crisis. Theoretically, this supports the case for LLNW stock.

Still, this is one of the riskier cheap stocks to buy because of its volatility. But once the red ink cools down, Limelight presents an interesting proposition.

Livexlive Media (LIVX)

Easily the riskiest play among the cheap stocks to buy on this list, Livexlive Media offers fundamental arguments for both bulls and bears. On the pessimistic side, the coronavirus took the shine of LIVX stock in that the underlying company wasn’t able to broadcast major events that typically occur during the summer. Plus, Livexlive’s earnings failed to meet the consensus estimate for its most recent quarter.

On the flipside, people are yearning for a sense of normalcy. To that end, Livexlive has partnered with musical acts to stream live events. It’s not quite the same as the energy that you find with a full crowd. However, it’s arguably an effective stop gap, which may serve LIVX stock well in the long run.

Ultimately, you’re going to need patience with these shares. Right now, it’s like catching a falling knife – not a great exercise in the best of circumstances. But if you have an iron stomach, the harsh red ink in LIVX could be a great opportunity.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he is long gold and F stock.