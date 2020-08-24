Delta Doubles Staffing for ‘Pit Stop’ Cleaning as Rivals Adjust Process
Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor
Aug 24, 2020, 9:27 am EDT
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has doubled staffing to ensure more-thorough pre-flight cleaning “pit stops,” Reuters reported, citing an interview with Mike Medeiros, who leads Delta’s new global cleanliness division.
Delta now deploys at least eight cabin cleaners, up from three to five previously. The cleaners disinfect and wipe down the cabin, which then must pass inspection by a flight attendant and gate agent. Delta is also purchasing test kits to measure bacteria on surfaces.
The airline hopes to enhance cleaning without increasing turnaround time. On average, it takes 20 minutes to clean a domestic flight, up from 10-15 minutes before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among other carriers, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) said it has doubled its cabin cleaning crews and has not had to add extra turnaround time. United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) said it has added extra time for cleaning but, because of lighter scheduling, has not had to add more workers.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has not added extra staff and is scaling back some of its pre-flight cleaning in order to maintain a 45-minute turnaround time. It is still using an electrostatic and a spray to kill viruses and protect surfaces for 30 days, as well as disinfecting lavatories.
DAL stock is up almost 11% this month, compared to an 8.3% gain in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEArca:JETS), the 40-stock air travel industry-focused exchange-traded fund.