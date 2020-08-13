MSG Networks Earnings: MSGN Stock Ticks 1% Higher on Mixed Q4

MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN ) earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 have MSGN stock ticking higher on Thursday. This comes after reported revenue of $152.11 million coming in below Wall Street’s estimates of $161.87 million. However, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 97 cents beat analysts’ expectations for 65 cents during the quarter. Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com Additionally, the company reported GAAP losses per share of 98 cents for the period. Here is what else is worth mentioning from the most recent MSG Networks earnings report. Adjusted EPS was 79.6% higher from 54 cents during Q4 2019.

Revenue for the quarter comes in 10% lower compared to $168.36 million during the same time last year.

Operating income of $83.07 million is a 18.3% rise year-over-year from $70.21 million.

MSG Networks’ earnings also includes a net income of $55.92 million.

That’s a 35.8% improvement from $41.18 million during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compare Brokers

Andrea Greenberg, president and CEO of MSG Networks, said this about the MSGN stock earnings:

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being felt by virtually every business around the world. Yet despite its effects, we have continued to accomplish many of our key goals, while engaging fans with compelling programming on our two 24/7 networks. During fiscal 2020, we successfully renewed two major affiliate agreements, grew non-ratings based advertising revenue, strengthened our balance sheet and generated substantial free cash flow. As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic as well as the evolving media landscape, we remain confident in the importance of our live professional sports content and the value it delivers for our affiliates, advertisers and viewers.”

The company does not mention any sort of guidance for fiscal year 2021. That said, we know what Wall Street is expecting. Analysts are calling for EPS of $2.53 on revenue of $670.62 million.

MSGN stock was up 1% on Thursday.

Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.