Stock Picks / Hot Stocks

Teladoc-Livongo Deal Could Fuel M&A on Smaller Digital Health Companies

Shares of both companies are up in Thursday pre-market trading

By Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 6, 2020, 5:32 am EDT

  • Teladoc Health’s (NYSE:TDOC) proposed $18.5 billion buyout of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will be the largest in the history of the digital health sector, STAT reported.
teladoc health logo on a mobile phone screen
Source: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com
  • LVGO shares were up nearly 4% on Thursday in pre-market trading. TDOC stock was up more than 6.5% after falling 18.74% on Wednesday in trading that was nine times the average daily volume.
  • Last month, InvestorPlace contributor Chris Markoch named the two companies among the five best telehealth stocks on the market right now.
  • The deal is likely to create a digital health behemoth that combines Teladoc’s telemedicine platform with Livongo’s chronic disease coaching programs and comes as the pandemic has been fueling unprecedented demand for virtual care, according to STAT.
  • Stephanie Davis, managing director of healthcare technology for SVB Leerink, said the deal could make the landscape more challenging for smaller companies who would have to fight with a far larger rival for the limited attention span — and budgets — of employers and insurers.
    But others felt that the combined company would not have monopoly power and may even drive competitors to beef up their efforts in chronic care.
  • Experts believe the deal could result in M&A activity as smaller companies race to find their place.
    There is also an expectation that the deal could bring more large insurers and employers on board, expanding access to more patients.
