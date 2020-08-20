Home / Uncategorized / CVS Customers Stock Up as USPS Delays Expose Pharmacy Mail Prescription Risks
CVS Customers Stock Up as USPS Delays Expose Pharmacy Mail Prescription Risks
Walgreens has reported some delays in its home deliveries venture
Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor
Aug 20, 2020, 6:22 am EDT
Delays in U.S. Postal Service deliveries have exposed the dangers of prescription drug mail order services, which are often encouraged by insurers, Modern Healthcare reported.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) home delivery venture, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, reported that prescriptions have taken longer via USPS deliveries since March, and in some cases the delay has been three or more days.
AllianceRx said the delays were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aircraft availability, significant network volume and the elimination of overtime by USPS.
A spokesman for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) said it gives clients the option to offer longer-term prescriptions for ongoing conditions, such as diabetes, through mail order or at a CVS pharmacy. “This option has proven effective in creating member savings and keeping patients adherent, which in turn drives better health outcomes.”
An August 2020 report by healthcare analytics firm IQVIA found that 312.7 million prescriptions, or 4.9% of all prescriptions sent in 2019, were posted by mail.
Mail delivery prescriptions accounted for $132.5 billion in spending before discounts or rebates, just over a quarter of total U.S. spending on medicines in 2019.