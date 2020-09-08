The Next 1,000%+ Winner?

Eric Fry’s long-term track record … a litany of triple-digit winners in recent months … the huge macro trade he’s putting on today, expecting 1,000%+ returns

What’s your latest 10x-returning stock pick?

It’s a bit of an awkward question.

After all, most of us aren’t able to name one 10x winner, let alone our “latest” one.

By the numbers, the long-term average return of stocks is about 7% per year.

At that rate of return, you’d double your money in about 5 years … triple your money in about 9 years … and you don’t get a 10-fold return until year 23.

Given this math, popular opinion is that making 10 times your money on a single investment is either too lofty a goal for most people, or the result of having decades on your side.

Of course, you’d be misinformed to believe that decades alone will do it …

In past Digests, we’ve referenced work done by the investment shop, Longboard.

In short, studying a 23-year period, they found that the worst performing 6,000 stocks — which represented 75% of the stock-universe in the study — collectively had a total return of … 0%.

Yes, that’s a zero.

The Longboard study also found that 18.5% of stocks lost at least 75% of their value.

The best performing 2,000 stocks — the remaining 25% — accounted for all of the gains.

As you can see, being invested for decades is no guarantee of a 10x return.

It’s with this in mind that our InvestorPlace team is so proud of our macro specialist, Eric Fry.

Eric may not be a household name, but many finance industry insiders consider him to be one of the greatest stock pickers of all time.

The reason behind this is simple — his track-record of finding 10X-returning stocks.

In an industry where a stock picker is fortunate to have just one 1,000% gainer to his or her credit, Eric can point toward 41 such 1,000%+ investments.



***But if we’re playing devil’s advocate, Eric’s career spans decades. So, what has Eric done recently?

If Eric found most of his winners, say, 20 years ago and it’s been airball after airball since then, I think readers would like to know that.

So, forget the 41 different 1,000% picks. What has Eric done lately? How has he helped his Speculator subscribers grow their wealth?

Well, let’s turn to the numbers.

Last week, we profiled two of Eric’s winners — a bearish trade on pharmaceutical giant, Teva, and a second bearish trade that pitted Eric against investing legend Warren Buffett. Specifically, Eric was betting on the decline of Heinz — a company Buffett was bullish on.

Eric’s subscribers who acted on those trades walked away with 140% and 101%, respectively.

But the reality is Eric’s Speculator portfolio has been littered with big winners for months. Below, are a few:

(Please note that some of these gains represent closed portions of a trade, not necessarily an entire trade).

Gogo Inc. — 150%

Yamana Gold — 160%

VanEck Vector Gold Miners — 155%

iShares Silver Trust — 340%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. — 500%

iShares Silver Trust — 256%

Daqo New Energy Corp. — 178%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. — 100%

Daqo New Energy Corp. — 112%

Wheaton Precious Metals — 250%

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. — 138%

Enphase Energy Inc. — 150%

One noteworthy point …

All of these trades have been closed out since March 25th. In other words, we’re not having to go back 12, 18, or 24 months looking for winners.

But if you’re still skeptical of Eric’s market insights, let me share with you some of the open positions in his Speculator portfolio.

Keep in mind, these are gains as of after-market-close on Friday, which means they reflect the volatility of last Thursday and Friday.

(Out of respect for Eric’s Speculator subscribers, I won’t share specific names, just returns.)

318.74% … 317.68% … 243.79% … 173.81% … 135.57% … 120.31% … and 95.52% …

Returning to our question above, what’s Eric done recently? In light of these numbers, I think it’s fair to say, “quite a bit.”

***So, how can we make 10X our money today?

This is the question Eric answered in his Survive & Thrive Summit last Tuesday. He said there’s “no question” that 1,000%+ gains are on the table with this opportunity.

From Eric:

Right now, America’s money managers have taken out one of the biggest short positions against this investment in over a decade … But I think this small group of stocks is about to stage a sudden, powerful turnaround. I think it’s going to be THE success story of 2020 … Fast-forward to January 2021, this is what you’re going to be hearing about in the financial media.

Regular Digest readers might expect this group of stocks to somehow relate to technology. After all, Eric’s research into the Technochasm in recent months puts technological advancements in his crosshairs.

And it turns out, the sector Eric is so bullish on today is intertwined with technology, though perhaps not in the way you’d expect — in fact, Eric calls it “old technology.”

Back to Eric:

When I look ahead at the next 10 years, almost every single trend I see relies on these companies. Take electric cars … Within the next 10 years, 122 million new electric cars are going to contain a crucial component that these companies produce. That’s according to estimates, which, if they’re correct, mean we’re looking at 4,066% growth in the electric vehicle sector alone. Or take renewable energy … Right now, solar panels are being installed in a city or home near you every 10 minutes … By 2024, it will be every one minute … … the global wind power market will grow to $125 billion by 2030 … and wind farms are already a cheaper source of energy than oil. Both of these new energy sources need this “old technology” to work at scale. Or take health care … We’ve seen how vulnerable our health care technology really is in the face of disease, especially those for which there is no cure. I think we’re going to be redesigning our hospitals … even redesigning our clothing … None of that happens without this small group of companies … We’re going to start seeing this stuff all over the place.

To get all the details on this opportunity, click here to watch a free replay of Eric’s Survive & Thrive Summit.

At the very least, you’ll learn how an expert macro investor analyzes the markets and identifies highly-attractive risk/reward trade set-ups.

At best, you’ll agree with Eric’s investment thesis, join him in his Speculator trades, and hopefully sometime in the quarters to come, we will profile your 1,000%+ winner here in the Digest.

Have a good evening,

Jeff Remsburg