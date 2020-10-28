Applied UV News: Why AUVI Stock Is Shining 23% Brighter Today

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) news for Wednesday includes plans to release new devices in North America pushing AUVI stock higher.
An Applied UV news release reveals that one of the company’s subsidiaries is working on ultraviolet C (UV-C) products to clean surfaces. The goal is to release these products to hospitals in North America.
Applied UV’s SteriLumen will be working alongside Axis Lighting to develop and commercialize the UV-C products. These products will make use of UV-C to destroy pathogens on physical surfaces.
Howard Yaphe, CEO of Axis Lighting, said this about the Applied UV news.
“Our combined strengths – Axis Lighting’s expertise in performance-focused engineering and its significant manufacturing and marketing capabilities, and SteriLumen’s technical expertise and innovation – create a potent opportunity for success. At its core, the partnership will be driven by the shared values of both companies, which are focused on delivering safe, effective and cost-efficient solutions for our customers.”
So why exactly does Applied UV’s news about it working on UV-C devices matter? Simply put, UV-C lamps are known to neutralize many germs and viruses. That’s also true for the the SARS-Coronavirus, which isn’t the same as the novel coronavirus behind the current pandemic.
Even so, it’s possible that UV-C lighting is also effective on the novel coronavirus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests that people may want to make use of the lamps to clean surfaces during the pandemic.
AUVI stock was up 22.7% as of noon Wednesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.