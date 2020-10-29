Inphi News: Why IPHI Stock Is Skyrocketing 25% Today

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) news for Thursday concerning a massive deal with semiconductor company Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has IPHI stock soaring higher.
A new release reveals that Marvell Technology is planning to acquire Inphi with a mix of cash and stock. This has it setting a price of $66 per share and 2.323 shares of MRVL stock for each share of IPHI stock.
That offer from Marvell Technology has it valuing Inphi’s stock at a pretty premium. It translates to $157.83 per share based on a closing price of $39.53 per share for MRVL stock on Wednesday. That also represents a 42.2% premium over the closing price of IPHI stock at yesterday’s close.
According to the news release, the deal will see current Inphi president and CEO Ford Tamer joining Marvell Technology’s Board of Directors once the deal is complete. The company will also be reorganized to create a U.S. semiconductor company with a value of $40 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
Tamer had the following to say about the Inphi and Marvell Technology news.
“Marvell and Inphi share a vision to enable the world’s data infrastructure and we have both transformed our respective businesses to benefit from the strong secular growth expected in the cloud data center and 5G wireless markets. Combining with Marvell significantly increases our scale, accelerates our access to the next generations of process technology, and opens up new opportunities in 5G connectivity.”
The Inphi news comes alongside its earnings report for the third quarter of 2020. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents on revenue of $180.69 million. For comparison, Wall Street was looking for an adjusted EPS of 85 cents on revenue of $180.73 million.
IPHI stock was up 24.8% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.