Is Amazon Stock a Good Buy After Prime Day?

Two Big Tech companies — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) — held major events this week. Apple unveiled its iPhone 12 and foray into 5G on Tuesday. (I covered the event in Market360. You can catch up on it here.) Amazon also kicked off its two-day Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday.

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Expectations are big for Amazon’s Prime Day. For the first day, analysts are looking for the company to bring in a whopping $9.91 billion in revenue worldwide. This is a 43% rise from the $6.93 billion in revenue the company made in 2019. Some of that growth will be thanks in part to Amazon Prime Day expanding to Brazil and Turkey. Here in the U.S., revenue is estimated to hit $6.17 billion, which represents 62.3% of total revenue.

If the company meets expectations, it will make it the most successful Amazon Prime Day ever recorded.

The numbers are still rolling in, but they’re looking pretty good for Amazon so far. In fact, it’s already crossed $3.5 billion in revenue. According to Edison Trends, just seven hours into the event, revenue climbed 19% year-over-year from Amazon Price Day in 2019. And, Numerator found that 30% of customers bought holiday gifts, while 47% purchased products that were promoted as Prime Day deals. In addition, retailers outside of Amazon saw a spike in online sales, rising an average 70% year-over-year.

Interestingly, Wall Street yawned at the events, as both Apple and Amazon shares traded lower. Apple’s iPhone 12 wasn’t exactly “groundbreaking” for the company, it was simply thinner, faster and with a better camera. The reality is that the stocks that have breakthrough technology will be the ones to breakout first.

As for Amazon, it is trying to take over the world with distribution. However, it is facing competition from Target (NYSE: TGT ), Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST ). Case in point: these companies are coming up with their own “Prime Days.” Target has a “Deals Day,” which also started on Tuesday; Walmart will be hosting a “Black Friday Deals for Days,” which will begin at the beginning of November; and Costco is stepping up its online game.

So, what does this mean for investors interested in Amazon?

Well, it’s certainly not a bad stock. In fact, it receives an A-rating in Portfolio Grader, making it a “Strong Buy” right now. The stock is up more than 75% year to date, but some of that strength is because it’s heavily weighted in the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY ) and NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ: QQQ ), which track the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. Currently, it holds a 4.79% weighting in SPY and an 11% weighting in the QQQ. So, every time someone buys an index, they’re putting a floor under the tech stocks. That’s why AMZN has been so stable.

Amazon is set to release its third-quarter earnings in the next few weeks, so we’ll get a better feel for how the company has performed these past three months and what company management sees going forward.

Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Amazon (AMZN), Costco (COST)

